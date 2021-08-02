Anne Hathaway wows fans on the set of WeCrashed

In the backstage photo, which was revealed by the source, Hathaway’s heroine “got into a car accident”, which caused concern among fans. After all, the star’s face was covered in “cosmetic” cuts and blood for one of the episodes of the series’ plot.

Interesting Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will play in a film about family relationships

Also, judging by the first shots behind the scenes of the show, the authors will pay much attention to fashion, because Adam and Rebecca are known for their bright style, inspired by the 2000s. By the way, the showrunner of the series is not a little-known Lee Eisenberg, who invented the super popular TV series The Office.



Anne Hathaway on the set of We Burned / Daily Mail

What WeCrashed is about

The series is based on a documentary podcast that tells the story of the startup WeWork and its unpredictable collapse. The company, with a turnover of almost $ 50 billion, specialized in creating coworking spaces. In 2019, after the sale of public shares, the startup found itself at the center of a scandal with financial fraud and a toxic corporate culture.









WeCrashed is known to have an all-star cast:

Jared Leto will play the owner of the company, Adam Neumann;

Anne Hathaway – his wife Rebecca.

Interesting… Outside the corporate arena, Neumann’s lifestyle was no less “unusual.” That only is the estate of almost 1000 square meters in the form of a guitar and the couple’s obsession with flying around the world on private jets.



Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway behind the scenes of the series / Daily Mail

WeWork scandal

In 2019, a scandal erupted around a young startup and its founders, who were accused of financial fraud and, to put it mildly, inadequate to the corporate culture: