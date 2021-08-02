Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite, disputes over the position of Simple in Crimea, Xantares’ departure from BIG and other morning news – Games

1. Simple and streamer Evil had no equal in the tournament from Booster. A couple from Ukraine won it, earning $ 1.3 thousand.

2.xNova is no longer in EHOME. The player decided not to renew the contract after the squad was sent to the bench.

3. Dead Space fans found an Easter egg on the game’s website in Morse code. It contains the iconic phrase of the entire series of games.

4. SunBhie remembered how he worked with Secret at TI9. According to him, then the team did not have enough drive and fire.

5. Ukrainian political activist Sternenko went on the warpath against Simpl, accusing him of violating the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

6. Invictus Gaming will not play in the LPL playoffs. This has not happened to the 2018 Worlds Champions since 2014.









7. BIG chose Gayde, putting Xantares on the transfer. According to rumors, he will assemble an all-Turkish team with Voxik.

8. Travis Scott, Marshmello, and now Ariana Grande. American singer to host 5 virtual concerts at Fortnite

9. Jame from Virtus.pro justified the slight decline in Ekindar’s playful form. The bear’s sniper hinted that his teammate could use a little rest.

Digit of the Day: The creators of Genshin Impact have opened their second official Discord channel. The first reached the limit – 800 thousand people

Highlight of the Day: 60-year-old man lost 18 kilos playing Pokemon GO – he was diagnosed with diabetes