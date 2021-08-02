Ariana Grande Headlining Next Fortnite Live Series – Aug 7-9

Last week Epic Games teased the performance of the “unprecedented superstar” in the upcoming Fortnite concert series, and now the company has announced the name of this mysterious artist – it is none other than American pop singer Ariana Grande.

Rift tour teaser featuring Ariana Grande

There will be five virtual concerts with the participation of Ariana Grande – their will conduct in the game from 7 to 9 August. Exact timetable:









August 7, 1:00 Kiev time;

August 7, 21:00 Kiev time;

August 8, 7:00 Kiev time;

August 8, 19:00 Kiev time;

August 9, 1:00 Kiev time.

A special Rift Tour mode will open 30 minutes before the start of each show.

Separately, the developers note that it is better to enter the game 1 hour before the start of the show. As part of the event, it will be possible to complete special tasks and receive special thematic items.

Additionally, Fortnite Squad members are eligible for additional rewards during the Rift Tour. Any active subscriber can log into the game at any time from August 5, 5:00 pm to August 9, 5:00 pm to receive a rainbow hugging umbrella, Beyond Dreams loading screen, and a flag themed rift. Other merchandise includes Ariana Grande’s outfit and the Smalls Pig back decoration.

Fortnite virtual gigs are not new. At the beginning of 2019, an American DJ Marshmello gave a virtual concert in online action, and as a result, 10 million players watched him, and at the end of April 2020, an online concert of rapper Travis Scott took place – it lasted only 10 minutes, but attracted a record 12. 3 million viewers.