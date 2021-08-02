Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution | Vogue Ukraine

Ariana Grande was only 15 when she first hit the spotlight in 2008, playing in the musical 13. Back then, young Ari wiggled her natural dark curls in a casual outfit of jeans and a T-shirt. On June 26, the famous performer turns 28 years old. In honor of this, vogue.ua followed the evolution of the style of the world star – from the iconic high tail to the boots to the thigh.

Ariana Grande at the premiere of the musical “13”, 2008

In late 2009, Ariana landed the role of Katherine Valentine on the Nickelodeon television show Victorious. Grande had to dye her hair red, which quickly became her first iconic look. With bright hair, mini dresses, high heels and sparkly clutches, young Ari followed the 2009 trends and was still looking for her own unique style.

Ariana Grande, 2009

Ariana Grande, 2009

Thanks to Victorious, Ariana’s career took off. In 2011, we witnessed the emergence of the iconic high tail of the Grande. Continuing to choose miniskirts and short dresses, she began experimenting with different textures and cuts: A-line skirts and flared dresses decorated with tulle and feathers appeared in the star’s wardrobe.

Ariana Grande, 2011

By 2013, her bright hair had been replaced by a delicate brunette with warm blonde tones at the ends. In her 20s, she has often been compared to Mariah Carey, and Grande also won the American Music Awards as New Artist of the Year. “It is both a blessing and a curse,” she told Rolling Stone magazine of the comparison with Carey. Not only did Ari win her first major music award this year, she also performed two songs “The Way” and “Tattooed Heart” on stage, after which Lady Gaga gave her a standing ovation. Ariana’s performances were always accompanied by the glitter of flared skirts and shoes with incredible heels.









Ariana Grande at the 2013 American Music Awards

Ariana Grande, 2013

The following year, Ariana Grande’s career skyrocketed, and along with this, her appearance began to transform. Thigh-high suede boots were increasingly replaced by white heels, and luxurious curls were replaced by perfectly straight hair. In 2015, the world saw many memorable outfits for Ariana. From the Grammy’s red carpet look (white Versace dress with metal mesh) to the pink Giambattista Valli dress that the singer chose for the American Music Awards.

Ariana Grande, 2015

Ariana Grande, 2015

Two years later, Ariana’s recognizable tail had grown noticeably in length, and her stage outfits seemed to fit her own style. Loose jumpers and sweatshirts, thigh high boots and a high ponytail – these attributes have become the most visible markers of Grande’s style.

Ariana Grande, 2017

2018 was Ari’s year. At the annual Met Gala, Grande wore a Vera Wang maxi dress inspired by Michelangelo’s Last Judgment. In addition, after becoming the new face of Reebok, Ariana has often appeared in their sportswear on the street and on Instagram.

Ariana Grande at the Met Gala, 2018

Now the singer’s style is the perfect balance of voluminous oversized clothes, crop tops and short and sensual dresses. Most recently, Ariana Grande chose black trousers from the Ukrainian brand CULTNAKED for the premiere of a joint single with Doja Cat.