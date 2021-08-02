Arise: A Simple Story Free PC Game Download Full Version









Arise: A Simple Story is an adventure game enriched with platform elements. The production was developed by the independent team Piccolo Studio, while its launch is Techland Publishing, in whose portfolio you can find the game Torment: Tides of Numenera. PC Arise: A Simple Story free download.

Arise: A Simple Story download Plot

Arise: A Simple Story starts off unusual, due to… the main character’s funeral. After all, the protagonist wakes up in the afterlife, wherein the distance there is a mountain with a mysterious light on top. Our student decides to go towards it, observing the changing landscape that is a metaphor for his own past full of happy and sad moments along the way.

Arise: A Simple Story Mechanics

In Arise: A Simple Story, we watch the action from various angles. During the game we travel through a diverse world; The hero goes, among others, to grassy plains, to dense forests, or even to snowy peaks. During the trip we come across obstacles in the terrain, which require, for example, jumping on platforms (his role is played, among others, by large flowers) or climbing a high cliff. Also, simple environmental puzzles (like creating a makeshift bridge from the trunk of a fallen tree) or time-manipulation-based puzzles await here.

Technical details

Arise: A Simple Story’s three-dimensional graphics are kept in a colorful cartoon style. The fun takes place to the accompaniment of an atmospheric and melancholic soundtrack.

Title: Arise: A Simple Story

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Arise: A Simple Story minimum requirements:

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

System Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space

