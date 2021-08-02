Ashen Free PC Game Download Full Version









Ashen is an open-world non-linear action RPG. The title was prepared by the New Zealand independent studio Aurora44, founded by creators with experience in the film industry. The studio members met while working on titles such as The Hobbit, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Prometheus, and The Planet of the Apes. PC Ashen free download.

Ashen Plot

The game takes place in a gloomy, sunless universe, in which the only source of light is active volcanoes, which constantly cover the earth with successive layers of ash. Ashen tells the story of a lonely wanderer wandering this gray world in search of a place he can call home. Because all the elements are destroyed sooner or later as a result of another volcano eruption, the main focus of the game is on interpersonal relationships and relationships with other survivors, represented by other players.

Ashen Mechanics

During the game, we often have to make decisions about who to trust the found heroes and who is better to stay away from. These decisions will have quite a significant impact on the course of the game, as individual characters have their own unique abilities, the use of which can be invaluable over the course of additional gameplay. As the game progresses, our initially modest camp will grow into a small settlement inhabited by various survivors, using each other’s abilities to survive.

Although Ashen is an action RPG, and the production world is also inhabited by a great wealth of monsters, fighting with them is rather a last resort, because any skirmish, even with the seemingly weakest opponent, can bring a mortal danger. Therefore, each of them must is skillfully prepared, and during the fight, you must use useful elements of the environment.

What sets Ashen apart from similar productions is the unusual passive multiplayer mode. During our journey, we meet a series of characters that can be both other players and those controlled by artificial intelligence, based on heroes created by other players. Thanks to this solution, none of the characters in the game is impersonal; in fact, each of them is a hero created by another player, who has his own goals and aspirations.

Title: Ashen

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Ashen minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (64 Bit)

Processor : Intel Core i3 @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX-4170

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R7 270X (2GB VRAM)

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 15 GB available space

Ashen recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64 Bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5 @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX 6 Core

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM)

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 15 GB available space

