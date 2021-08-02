Bogdan turned into Julia Roberts with a dress

Kharkiv businessman and the main character of the 11th season of the most romantic reality show “The Bachelor” Mikhail Zalivako chose Anna Bogdan (Storozhuk) in the final. As you know, the couple already lives together in Kiev.

On her Instagram, the winner of the project often communicates with an audience of thousands and demonstrates her personal life. This time, Anna posted a photo in which she poses in a bright red dress. She notes that she chose this image for a romantic walk with Misha in Kharkov.

“Have you watched the movie” Pretty Woman “? Do you remember that legendary moment when Julia Roberts put on her amazing red dress? 😍 So I think that it is a red dress that should be in everyone’s wardrobe, and not as Coco Chanel claimed. Red is the color of passion, love , sophistication, at the same time – courage and fire 🔥 In such a dress you always feel special. This is the image I chose for our romantic walk with Mishka in Kharkov ❤️ “, – says Anna.

Earlier we wrote that Anna Bogdan started talking about treason after the finale of “The Bachelor”: “I will never forgive.” The winner of “The Bachelor” discussed an important topic.









Popular articles now show more

We will remind, Anna Bogdan is already planning children with “Bachelor” Zalivako: “The first wants a son.” The girl told 10 interesting facts about the relationship with Mikhail Zalivako.

As the portal Znayu reported, Mikhail Zalivako showed an iron torso, but the Ukrainians turned away: “Timati is better.” The audience did not like the half-naked “Bachelor”.

Also, the portal Znayu wrote that “Bachelor” Zalivako accidentally lit up that under Anna Bogdan’s skirt: “Opcha”.