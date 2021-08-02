Cameron Diaz explained why she is not going to return to the cinema









48-year-old Cameron Diaz became a guest of the radio show Quarantined with Bruce on SiriusXM, on the air of which she assured that she was in no hurry to return to her acting career:

Will I ever act in films again? I am not going to. But will I? I dont know. I have no idea. Maybe never say never.

The actress, who first became a mom about a year ago, explained that she is currently fully focused on her family and her own wine business.

As a mother, I cannot imagine how, in the first year of my daughter’s life, I would be away from her, on the set, for 14-16 hours a day.







Diaz summed up that, acting in films, she could not become the mother she wants to be. “I feel so happy that I can be with my child. <…> This is such a blessing and a great privilege, ”she explained, noting that she sympathizes with women who are forced to work and cannot spend much time with their children.

Cameron Diaz starred in such films as “The Mask”, “My Guardian Angel”, “Gangs of New York”, “Very Bad Teacher”, “Once Upon a Time in Vegas”, “Exchange Vacation”, “Vanilla Sky”, ” Charlie’s Angels”. The last film with the participation of the actress, the musical “Annie”, was released in 2014.







