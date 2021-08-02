Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid, Tina Kunakey, Salma Hayek and more – choosing the best weekend evening look

Bella Hadid

The weekend at the Cannes Film Festival has been a busy one! And if it was difficult for you to keep track of all the premieres and weekend parties, we suggest you once again remember the brightest outings and discuss the outfits of the stars, choosing the best evening look of the past two days.

Luxurious jewelery is always a must-have on the red carpet of any social event, but Bella Hadid and Nur Arida were clearly overshadowed by this weekend in Cannes. Bella appeared in a black Schiaparelli dress from the brand’s new couture collection, complemented by a massive necklace from the brand’s jewelry line. Nur shone in the Boucheron cape necklace. Bella’s image turned out, of course, more frank – the necklace covered the model’s naked chest (the nipples, however, were sealed).

Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli

Noor Arida wearing Jean Paul Gaultier and Boucheron necklace

White has already become one of the most popular, on the red carpet, in street style, and this time the fashionistas did not change the shade popular in resort fashion. Well, the model Taylor Hill decided to combine informal and evening style: a top in the form of a tied shirt was complemented by a fluffy skirt.

Taylor Hill in Etro

Camila Coelho in Nicolas Jebran

Katherine Winnick in Stella McCartney

However, you shouldn’t think that everyone sticks to the classic color combinations. After the pandemic, the love of bright colors has become one of the main trends. Hot pink, purple, red, blue-blue – Cannes weekends have been painted in rich colors again!

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Tina Kunakey in Valentino

Melanie Laurent in Dior









Maggie Gyllenhaal in Versace

Vanessa Paradis in Chanel

Fatima Almonen in Rami Kadi

Christine Chiu in Iris Van Herpen

And, of course, it was not without a few more evening trends that have already become familiar at this festival: glitter, feathers and pleating.

Carla Bruni in Celine

Denis Tantucci wearing Gucci and Bvlgari jewelry

Virginie Efira in Dior and Cartier jewelry

Anya Rubik in Saint Laurent

Cannes 2021: Best Evening Look of the Weekend