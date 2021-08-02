Cats are wreaking havoc on Ethereum again as Mila Kunis’s project sells out in 35 minutes

Tokenized cats have wreaked havoc on the Ethereum network again after NFT project from actress Mila Kunis sold out in 35 minutes.

This echoes the launch of another feline-based CryptoKitties project, NFT, which is known to have blocked the Ethereum network in 2017.

Stoner Cats ‘launch was initially delayed a day after the team discovered a bug in the underlying art layers. However, the second attempt was successful and sold for just “35 meows,” according to Stoner Cats’ disastrous pun.

Gas prices skyrocketed when NFT assemblers bought the first tranche of Stoner Cats with a limit of 10,420 NFT at 0.35 ETH each, which was roughly $ 804 at the time of writing. According to the project website, another 3,000 will be released during the first season. new NFTs.

Decentralized financial analyst firm DeFiprime joked that “cats littered Ethereum as usual” on Twitter and shared data online that showed a spike in ETH gas fees ranging from 200 Gwei ($ 9.50) per slow transaction to a hefty 709 Gwei ($ 33.67) for a fast transaction.

Stoner Cats also lost a total of 344.4 ETH ($ 793,000) due to failed transactions, according to Dune Analytics.









Stoner Cats is an NFT-powered animated series featuring celebrities such as Kunis, Jane Fonda, Ashton Kutcher, Seth MacFarlane, and Chris Rock voicing the characters. NFT gives the owner access to the show, and the project uses NFT sales to fund its production.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin also voices a character dubbed “Lord Catcinton”, who is referred to as a “spiritual mentor.”

lmao someone just paid 5.8 ETH (and used up 20% of the gas block) for a failed tx trying to mint 20 stoner cats

Investors have now flocked to listing NFTs on OpenSea, and StonerCat’s NFT featuring Buterin’s character is currently on sale for 77 ETH for roughly $ 177,000 – a percentage mark-up of around 9,500% Seth MacFarlane’s NFT is selling for 420 ETH, or over 960 000 dollars.

However, the short-term surge pales in comparison to CryptoKitties, which famously “broke Ethereum” back in 2017 after its launch was met with huge demand.

In May 2020, it was reported that a sudden drop in CrypoKitties swept the Nifty NFT market after a slew of collectors gathered on the platform, leading to a number of service issues such as slowness and failed transactions.