Celebrity smokers: which celebrities are susceptible to this habit

Rejection of bad habits, a healthy lifestyle, the right example for fans – the demonstration of such principles is expected from world stars. However, there are celebrity smokers who do not live up to the stated expectations at all. Kate Winslet, Johnny Depp, Daniel Radcliffe are just a few of the stars who are addicted to addiction.

Mila Kunis

The image does not allow many stars to admit that they smoke. So it happened with the actress Mila Kunis. After the paparazzi took her off with a cigarette, Mila claimed that she was preparing for the role.

Later, the actress stated that she had quit smoking. Fans noticed that in the movie “Friendship Sex” she smoked with an obvious addiction, and the presence of a cigarette in her hand became a constant attribute in preparation for her role in the movie “Black Swan”.

Children helped Kunis to slow down with the number of smoked cigarettes. However, it is not yet possible to completely get rid of the habit.

Kate Beckinsale

I wonder which Hollywood star smokes? English actress Kate Beckinsale does not hide her addiction. She does not hide from photographers’ cameras and openly declares in interviews that she likes smoking. The star says that smoking a cigarette helps her:

to relax;

be alone with yourself.

In addition, the actress becomes unbearable if she does not receive a dose of nicotine on time. Kate started smoking at the age of 16, and she managed to quit only once – after the birth of her daughter.

Celebrity Smoker: Daniel Radcliffe

The wizard boy from the Harry Potter film series grew up long ago and became addicted to tobacco. Only Radcliffe’s American tobacco does not suit – it is too dry. The actor specially orders a smoking mixture from Britain and makes hand-rolled cigarettes.

Once the paparazzi photographed the actor on the balcony of a hotel in Australia, when he was smoking in his underwear. According to the actor himself, he often loses lighters, and therefore often asks for a light from bystanders, which confuses ordinary mortals a lot.

Angelina Jolie

Although women who smoke are aware of their addiction, they cannot completely abandon a bad habit. Angelina Jolie also had periods of a break from smoking, but soon the actress returned to cigarettes.

Angelina tried smoking at a young age, but her relationship with American actor and heavy smoker Billy Bob Thornton helped turn it into a habit.

Many journalists attribute Jolie’s thinness to an unusual diet and cigarettes, naming that the actress replaces smoking with food. It is known that Angelina is responsible for motherhood, so she does not smoke with children.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor is an experienced smoker. Suffice it to recall his character Jack Dawson in Titanic, who also smoked. Who knows what caused the addiction – movies or life, but the actor still cannot get rid of smoking.

Smoking stars admit that they have tried to give up cigarettes more than once. For example, Leo used a nicotine patch, but soon stopped using it, as the actor began to have nightmares.

Now the star of the first magnitude has switched to electronic cigarettes. Perhaps this is how DiCaprio is trying to quit smoking, or maybe he maintains the image of a fighter for the environment.

Smoking actresses: Kate Winslet

British actress and friend of Leonardo DiCaprio Kate Winslet smokes not only on the screen, but also in real life. It all started with the filming of the movie “Sense and Sensibility”, after which Kate seriously lit a cigarette.

At first they were hand-rolled cigarettes, and now ordinary cigarettes. The actress admits that she is not going to quit the addiction. For her, a cup of coffee and a smoked cigarette is an opportunity to relax.

In defense, Kate Winslet says that:

tries not to smoke with children;

never used drugs.

Smoking is Kate’s only bad habit that fans forgive the actress.

Uma Thurman

Quentin Tarantino’s muse does not have to play a smoker on the screen, because in real life she has long been addicted to cigarettes. Paparazzi often take pictures of the actress with a cigarette in her hand on the street or during a smoke break with a glass of coffee.

Like many stars who smoke, Thurman attempted to break the habit. However, success was achieved only for a short time for filming in the film “Kill Bill”.

The actress does not hide the fact that she smokes a lot and even starred for a poster for the film “Pulp Fiction” with a real, not a fake cigarette. At the same time, Uma Thurman claims that smoking causes breathing problems, especially during sports.

Johnny Depp

The American actor, known for his love of strange characters in films, began smoking cigarettes at the age of 12. In numerous interviews, Johnny Depp has repeatedly stated that at the age of 13 he had already tried many drugs. The reason for this was the environment of young Johnny and the divorce of his parents. Still, Depp managed to quit drugs, but his love for tobacco did not wane.

Today the actor is in adulthood and is not going to quit smoking. The unchanging cigarette in hand has long been a part of the American image. Depp managed to make friends with electronic cigarettes, which marked the beginning of shooting in the film “Tourist”. However, he still did not refuse ordinary cigarettes.

Mikhail Boyarsky

Which Russian stars smoke? Probably the most inveterate and faithful to the habit should be considered the actor Mikhail Boyarsky. The cigarette in his hand is as much a part of his image as the hat. According to the actor, he started smoking early, and the reason was read literature and inspiration by the images of heroes-captains with a pipe.

Boyarsky headed the movement for the rights of smokers and noted that special places should be equipped for smokers, but it is stupid to restrict the rights of smokers.

Mikhail admits that there was a period in his life when he did not smoke. The actor did not notice much improvement in health, so he considered it pointless. Mikhail Boyarsky tries to limit himself in the number of cigarettes smoked per day.

Lana Del Rey

The famous American singer started smoking at the age of 17. According to Lana herself, she cannot give up smoking, which brings her pleasure:

The singer is faithful to her bad habit and smokes about 13 cigarettes a day, combining smoking with a cup of coffee. Lana Del Rey claims that it is at such moments that she creates famous hits and writes the best lyrics.

Many criticize the singer for promoting smoking, since a celebrity cannot refuse a cigarette even while performing on stage, but the artist is not stopped by someone else’s opinion.

Now you know which of the stars smokes. Some celebrities are trying to fight a bad habit, while others enjoy every cigarette they smoke. Fans, on the other hand, observe and conclude that it is not worth starting to smoke, because there are much more pleasant ways to spend time and relax.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/fakty-i-layfhaki/341204-top-20-zvezd-kotorye-brosili-kurit/