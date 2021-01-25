Courteney Cox – Nicolas Cage’s daughter-in-law and other unexpected celebrity relatives

Some have the seventh water on jelly, others have an inner circle.













Courtney Cox and Nicolas Cage

Since 1995, Nicolas Cage has been married to the Oscar-winning drama Boyhood Patricia Arquette. And in 1999, Courteney Cox married the brother of the actress, “Scream” actor David Arquette. Despite the fact that both couples divorced a long time ago, Cage and Cox have remained relatives since then: the star of “Friends” is the daughter-in-law of the actor “Leaving Las Vegas”.

Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz

Few people know that Cameron Diaz’s husband Benji Madden has a twin brother – Joel. And he is married to none other than the main it-girl of the 2000s, Nicole Richie. The daughters-in-law have long become best friends: they celebrate family holidays together, go to beauty salons and travel.

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt

Reality-Changing star Emily Blunt has a lesser-known but equally adorable older sister, Felicity. While filming The Devil, the actress introduced her to her colleague Stanley Tucci. In 2012, Stanley and Felicity became husband and wife, and Stanley and Emily, respectively, became a son-in-law and sister-in-law.

Joaquin Phoenix and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix became related thanks to their younger brother and sister: Casey Affleck (by the way, he is also an actor and winner of the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTA for the main role in the drama Manchester by the Sea) is married to Summer Phoenix (actress and photo models). Thus, Joaquin and Ben are each other’s brother-in-law and brother-in-law.

Madonna and Gwen Stefani

The mother of the husband of the grandmother’s sister Gwen Stefani bore the surname Ciccone – the real name of Madonna. So pop singers are distant relatives of each other (sorry, we do not undertake to calculate which ones).