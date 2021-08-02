Emily Blunt remembers how she blundered while auditioning for “The Devil Wears Prada”

“I no longer hoped to get this role.”







Shot from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada”

Emily Blunt











Emily Blunt took part in the Late Late Show with James Corden. The actress shared a funny story that happened to her while auditioning for The Devil Wears Prada. According to Emily, it was not so easy to get used to the image of a stylish employee of a fashion magazine.









“When I was in Los Angeles, I met with Fox Studios to discuss a project. They then accidentally offered me to take part in the film “The Devil Wears Prada”. And of course I agreed, ”Blunt recalled. The actress was in a hurry to the airport then, so she was very excited before the audition. In addition, as noted by Emily, she was in sweatpants, which was also very distracting. Nevertheless, the actress was then approved for the role, but was asked to come to the audition again.

As it turned out, the director of the film did not appreciate the image of Emily. “I hadn’t hoped to get this role. And so director David Frankel calls me and says that he wants to see me again. But with one condition – no sweatpants. All this madness happened in just one week, ”the actress shared. According to Blunt, then she was very embarrassed, but now she recalls it with humor.