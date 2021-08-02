Emily Blunt talks about how sex scandals have affected Hollywood

The actress gave a frank interview to The Sunday Times after the premiere of the film “A Quiet Place 2” with her participation

At the end of May, the world premiere of the fantastic horror film A Quiet Place 2, directed by Hollywood actor and director John Krasinski, took place. The first part in 2018 grossed $ 340 million with a budget of 17 million and became one of the best horror films of the year. The main role in both parts was played by Krasinski’s wife, British actress Emily Blunt. And she gave a candid interview to The Sunday Times about her popularity, her family, and how the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have impacted Hollywood.

Blunt, 38, spoke to journalist Sophie Haywood at Zoom. And most often the topic of conversation boiled down to the popularity of the actress. Her career began in the 2000s, Emily played the role of Catherine Howard in the historical film “Henry VIII”, then there was a role in the series “Death on the Nile” in the famous TV series “Poirot Agatha Christie”, but her real popularity came after her role in ” The Devil Wears Prada “in 2006. But Emily says that even then the fans did not remember her name.

“After” The Devil Wears Prada “they approached me with the words:” Your face is so familiar to me! We didn’t go to school with you? “.” Young Victoria “changed the situation a little. Now I heard around people saying,” Oh, this is that girl from the movie … “But people could not remember my name. And only” Mary Poppins ” and “The Girl on the Train” gave noticeable results. “Emily Blunt! This is Emily Blunt! “, – sounds now, when they see me on the street. However, it took at least 15 years,” – said the actress.



Still from the movie “Quiet Place 2” [+–]

However, she and her husband are trying to protect their daughters Hazel and Violet from excessive press attention and do not tell them about their popularity. By the way, this is exactly what the actress Kate Winslet does. Krasinski and Blunt do not want their daughters to become actresses and do not want them to “feel more important or special than other children.”

“Lord, I beg you, save Hazel and Violet from the stage and cinema! John and I don’t talk about work at all at home. We don’t say the words” famous “,” popular “,” famous, “the actress admitted. almost wasted when her daughter Hazel returned from school and asked directly if her mother was famous.

“I laughed and said,” No, I don’t think I’m a celebrity. Did someone tell you that? “Hazel replied:” Yes. “And immediately lost interest in the conversation. We calmed down, but the situation was very strange,” – said Blunt.









Emily Blunt and John Krasinski / Photo: Instagram johnkrasinski [+–] Emily Blunt and John Krasinski [+–]

In recent years, Emily Blunt has been filming almost without interruptions and is no longer afraid to be left without roles. However, she does not exclude that in the future she will try to do directing work, since she has already acted as a producer, working on a miniseries in the western genre. However, what kind of work this is, Emily has not yet revealed. But the situation in Hollywood has changed and women are treated better, sex scandals and the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements played a big role.

Recall that the #MeToo movement, which condemns sexual violence and harassment, spread in 2017, as a result of a scandal and accusations by film producer Harvey Weinstein. And a year later, three hundred Hollywood actresses, agents, screenwriters and filmmakers formed a movement against workplace harassment called Time’s Up, including actresses Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Reese Witherspoon. and punish companies that silence harassment and use nondisclosure agreements. In addition, members of the movement established a fund to support victims of harassment. “The time of attacks, harassment and gender inequality in the workplace is over. It’s time to do something about it, “says Time’s Up website.

“Actresses in their 40s are getting great roles in Hollywood. I have to admit, this happened after the #MeToo and Time” s Up movements began. At first, I didn’t believe in their effectiveness. But today, when the passions have subsided, the changes are obvious. We women no longer only have to be led in the dance. The terms of the contracts have also changed, “- said Emily Blunt and admitted that now actresses receive on a par with actors.

“No studio in Hollywood wants to take risks. So we get about the same as male actors. We get paid more,” Blunt said.

Note that in a recent interview, actress Sharon Stone admitted that for her role in the acclaimed “Basic Instinct” she received several times less than Michael Douglas, whose fee was $ 14 million. Stone herself, by her own admission, did not even have enough for a dress for the premiere.