Emily Blunt was scared that Meghan Markle would take her movie roles

Hollywood actress Emily Blunt is world renowned for her numerous film roles and will soon be appearing in A Quiet Place 2. However, the 38-year-old star said she would “worry” if Meghan Markle gets up against her in the casting for any role, writes the Daily Express.

When the actress was asked, “Now that Markle has left her royal duties, are you worried about meeting this woman at the auditions?” She started laughing.

Who wouldn’t? This morning we were just talking about how beautiful and cool she is. Yes, I would be worried, – answered Blunt with a smile.







Before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she starred in many TV series and films. Worldwide popularity was brought to her, among other things, by the series “Force Majeure”.













Earlier it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tired of the British. 54% of Britons would like to see less news about members of the royal family. On the contrary, only 18% would like to know more about the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. About 19% would not change anything – the available news is enough for them.