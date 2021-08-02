Anastasia Lyakh. August 2, 2021

2

The actress, infected by the example of Scarlett Johansson, also intends to file a lawsuit against the Disney studio, according to former editor of The Hollywood Reporter Matt Belloni.

The dispute will be the rental of Cruella, which, like Black Widow, was released in parallel in theaters and via Disney + streaming. Stone was contracted to receive her percentage of the box office box office, but not the online box office.

Emily Blunt, who starred in Jungle Cruise, also released simultaneously on film and on a streaming service for an additional fee from subscribers, plans to file a similar lawsuit against Disney.









Recall that it all started with the “Black Widow” and Johansson’s claims. After the film started in cinemas with record box office receipts, and then due to online release these fees fell sharply, the actress, in whose contract a percentage of profits from cinemas was spelled out, accused the studio of violating the terms of the contract, and she, in turn, pointed to Force Majeure – coronavirus pandemic.

Many colleagues supported Johansson. There has not yet been a court decision in the case.