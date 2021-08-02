Emma Stone told how she was seriously injured. What does the Spice Girls have to do with it?

The star could have jeopardized the filming of Cruella.







Emma Stone











The 32-year-old actress has been a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show, which is nearing completion. In an interview, Emma Stone commented on rumors about an unpleasant incident that happened to her at a Spice Girls concert in 2019. Members of the cult pop group then went on a small nostalgic tour of the UK, but without Victoria Beckham. The media wrote that Emma broke her shoulder during the show, but this turned out to be not entirely true.









“The story is this: I broke my shoulder in two places in June 2019, and Cruella was supposed to start filming in July or August of that year. For some reason, there was a rumor that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert, that I was sitting on someone’s shoulders and fell. It is not true. The night before, I was at a party in a house with waxed floors, I slipped and fell, “said the Oscar winner.

Stone went to the concert anyway, because she didn’t know how serious it was. The next day, she found out that she was injured.

In March, the actress became a mother for the first time. She and her husband, director of Saturday Night Live, Dave McCurry, had a daughter. Celebrities did not comment on the joyful event in any way, but the Western press managed to find out the name of their heiress – Louise Jean.