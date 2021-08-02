Anastasia Lyakh. June 4, 2021

The actress has denied rumors of a return to the role of Gwen Stacy in the upcoming film “ Spiderman : There is no way home. “

Emma Stone spoke about this in an interview with MTV News. She said that she was aware of the rumors, but was forced to disappoint the fans: she would not appear in the upcoming film. Her colleague and former partner Andrew Garfield said the same earlier regarding similar rumors about his participation in a new film about Peter Parker performed by Tom Holland. On the other hand, the actors often deny, since the studios forbid them to spoil, and then once the rumors are confirmed.









Recall that the talks about the return of Stone and Garfield are connected with reasonable assumptions that the plot of “No Way Home” will unfold in the multiverse, where alternative versions of famous characters will appear, including alternative Spidermen. At least villains from parallel universes will appear for sure. Alfred Molina as Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro have now been confirmed.

The triquel is slated for release on December 17, 2021.