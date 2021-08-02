Emma Watson and Leo Robinton: the actress was filmed in the arms of her lover

The paparazzi filmed the popular British actress, the star of “Harry Potter” Emma Watson on a walk with her beloved Leo Robinton in Los Angeles. So, the couple drank coffee on the street and hugged.

The footage shows that the lovers are very happy. The corresponding photos were posted by The Sun (scroll the news to the end to see it).

Watson appeared in public in a white sweater with a heart print, white pants, an oversized jacket and sneakers. Next to the actress was Robinton in light blue jeans and a striped T-shirt. In some pictures, the couple hugged cutely, while in others they walked down the street and drank coffee.

Note that the chosen one Watson is a 31-year-old businessman from Los Angeles. Previously, he worked for Agrios, which specializes in legal cannabis, as vice president of business development.









We will remind, earlier Emma Watson said that if she marries, she will personally tell fans about the joyful event. Thus, the celebrity reacted to the rumors of her engagement to her lover Leo Robinton.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Emma Watson is a British film actress and fashion model. She is widely known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, in which she starred with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

She also starred in such films as “It’s Good to Be Quiet”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Elite Society”, “Little Women” and many others.

