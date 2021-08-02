Emma Watson talks about her engagement for the first time, HELLO! Russia

Actress Emma Watson especially doesn’t have social media and rarely comments on her life. But now the “Harry Potter” star has decided to dot the “i” and spoke out shortly after Western tabloids published her photo with her boyfriend Leo Robint and signed him as “groom.” Emma posted several posts on her Twitter account for the first time talking about the engagement.

Dear fans, rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, and whether my career has been paused are just ways to get more clicks, whether it’s true or not. If I have news, I promise I will share it with you. At the same time, the lack of news from me only means that I am quietly living in quarantine, like most people. I fail at making sourdough bread, take care of loved ones and do my best not to spread the virus that still infects so many people, Watson wrote.

Recall that in the fall of 2019, Emma Watson was spotted at lunch with a mysterious stranger in a London cafe. Many would consider it a friendly meeting if young people did not start kissing right at the entrance to the cafe. It did not work to declassify the guy then, and the story faded away – Watson was no longer noticed in his company, but, as it turned out, the couple’s relationship did not end. In the spring of 2019, the media declassified the name of a mysterious stranger – his name is Leo Robinton, he is a businessman, and in the past he worked for a Los Angeles cannabis company. And in February this year, according to the Daily Mail, the couple’s relationship reached a new level. The fact that they were engaged was eloquently “told” to journalists by the ring on the ring finger of the 30-year-old actress, which was noticed by the paparazzi after Leo and Emma’s trip to Mexico.

Emma Watson