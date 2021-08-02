Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free PC Game Download Full Version









Euro Truck Simulator 2 is the second edition of the SCS Software simulator, in which we sit at the controls of powerful trucks. The title features a number of improvements compared to its predecessor, which made the game more realistic. For fans of this type of item, valuable information should be the fact that the game is responsible, among others, for people who previously worked on Hard Truck 18 Wheels of Steel, another production on this topic. Free Euro Truck Simulator 2 download.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 gameplay

When designing their work, the authors focused primarily on adapting it to the taste of European audiences. Thanks to this, for the second time, we visited thousands of kilometers of highways that extend through the Old Continent, reaching many well-known cities. The game traditionally consists of carrying the designated load to the indicated place, doing it better in the shortest possible time, showing the art of skillfully driving a truck.

The creators took care of the licenses of well-known brands, thanks to which we will drive vehicles from manufacturers such as Mercedes, Scania, and many others. Therefore, the individual trucks look like their real counterparts. We can also modify its appearance without any problem. There is the possibility of applying new halogens and other additives, as well as paint changes.

The developer-focused on a simulated approach to the subject, which can be felt even if it is thanks to the driving model. For lovers of the subject, the greatest pleasure is still the control using the view from the cockpit, when you can empathize with your role to the fullest. The creators also managed to adapt the truck’s control to the buttons on the keyboard, making the game accessible also for players using this type of controller.

Technical details

The graphic design working on a completely new engine has undergone significant changes. Attention is mainly drawn to a much larger map with more cities to explore. The authors tried to reproduce the most important elements of the individual metropolises so that we can recognize certain places at a glance. The technical layer has also been improved: the shading has been improved and the HDR effects that were missing in the previous part have been added. The whole has been optimized in such a way that the game also works on slightly weaker computers, although this is associated with a reduction in graphic details.

Title: Euro Truck Simulator 2

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Euro Truck Simulator 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor : 2.4 GHz dual-core CPU

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTS 450 class (Intel HD 4000)

Hard disk: 3 GB available space

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit

Processor : Quad Core CPU 3.0 GHz

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics: Class GeForce GTX 760 (2GB)

Hard disk: 3 GB available space

