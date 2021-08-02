Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea PC Game Download Full Version









Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea is an add-on to Euro Truck Simulator 2 2012 truck simulator. Both the basic version and the extension were developed by SCS Software studio.

Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea Mechanics

Road to the Black Sea is a classically implemented add-on. The production does not introduce any significant changes to the mechanics and structure of the Euro Truck Simulator 2 game. Instead, the authors focused on expanding the game with new content.

Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea adds the territory of Romania, Bulgaria, and the Turkish region of Thrace. While we play, we ride, among others on routes in Transylvania and parts of the Carpathians and on the Black Sea coast. There were big cities and small towns.

In addition to the wide variety of locations, the regions also offer many industries with companies interested in our services. While we play, we cooperate, among others. with agricultural, mining, and logging companies.

Technical details

Road to the Black Sea is a non-dependent extension, which means that you need the basic version of Euro Truck Simulator 2. The production offers an attractive graphic design that faithfully reproduces real locations. It is worth mentioning that some of the add-on items have been made available for free in the form of updates for ETS2.

Title: Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor : 2.4 GHz dual-core CPU

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTS 450 class (Intel HD 4000)

Hard disk: 3 GB available space

Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit

Processor : Quad Core CPU 3.0 GHz

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics: Class GeForce GTX 760 (2GB)

Hard disk: 3 GB available space

How to download Euro Truck Simulator 2: Road to the Black Sea:

