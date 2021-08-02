Everreach: Project Eden Free PC Game Download Full Version









An action RPG in which we hit the title of the planet Eden to explore problems that inhibit the development of the first pillar of the earth. In Everreach: Project Eden, we go through various locations and perform tasks, engaging in fierce confrontations with opponents. PC Everreach: Project Eden free download

Everreach: Project Eden Plot

Everreach: Project Eden takes us on a journey to the eponymous planet Eden. I am talking about a unique globe (because it can be inhabited by people), which can boast not only the presence of a rich natural environment but also traces of advanced civilization. Work on preparing the first earth pillar here was in full swing, but plans for impending colonization were thwarted by mysterious complications. The protagonist, Nora Harwood, is tasked with examining and solving these problems; in a way, she discovers the secrets of Eden hidden for centuries.

Everreach: Project Eden Mechanics

In Everreach: Project Eden, we look at the action from a third-person perspective (TPP). Various locations await you here, including a sandy desert and dense forest, a futuristic city, and finally gloomy caves. The driving force of the game is the tasks that drive the story, as well as the side missions ordered by the inhabitants of the planet Eden.

Also, dynamic clashes with opponents play an important role here. In the elimination of hostile soldiers and aggressive representatives of the local fauna, we are helped by a rich arsenal of firearms and gadgets, as well as a futuristic motorcycle called Zeus. The latter allows rapid evacuation from the battlefield; We can also use it during exploration. As she progresses, Nora gains more and more powerful equipment, as she advances to new levels of experience and learns various skills, thanks to which she develops her combat potential.

Technical details

The graphics in Everreach: Project Eden can be enjoyed thanks to the colorful design, rich environment, and detailed character models. The fun takes place to the accompaniment of an atmospheric soundtrack.

Everreach: Project Eden Free Download

Download Now

Title: Everreach: Project Eden

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Everreach: Project Eden minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor : Intel i3 Skylake or AMD FX-6000 series

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 19 GB available space

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor : Intel Core i5 Skylake

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970/1660 TI or AMD Radeon RX 570/5700

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 19 GB available space

How to download Everreach: Project Eden for free:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







