experts assess the changes in the appearance of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer, and at the age of 29, she looks quite impressive. But is it natural beauty or is it the result of the work of professionals? We decided not to speculate, but asked the experts.

Danila Lupin,

plastic surgeon

Dinara Makhtumkulieva,

cosmetologist-aesthetist of the CIDK network of clinics

The singer does not admit that she carried out any plastic manipulations with her face, but if you compare photographs from different years, you can see obvious changes with the naked eye.

Selena Gomez 2007/2021

First, the operation “Broulift”, or an endoscopic brow lift, was performed: the position of the eyebrows changed, while the tails were obviously raised.









It is also noticeable that Selena now has a little sunken cheeks compared to what they were 10 years ago. And this indicates that she most likely performed an operation to remove Bish’s lumps.

Plus, her nose has changed, slightly, but still. Probably, it was the correction of the tip of the nose that was performed, now it has become more accurate and thin.

With the help of fillers, the lips were enlarged, they look more plump. Most likely, Gomez performed the VY method, which is popular in America, in which the upper lip is inverted and the distance between the tip of the nose and the upper lip becomes visually less.

An ultrasonic facelift was definitely carried out using the Altera apparatus. This procedure has a positive effect on the skin, gives it elasticity, and stimulates the production of collagen.

It is worth noting that all the manipulations were carried out carefully, which is why the actress looks beautiful and natural.