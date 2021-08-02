Films with Jennifer Lawrence: a selection of popular projects

Still from the movie “Passengers”: YouTube / SonyPicturesRU

Jennifer Lawrence has won numerous film awards. The most significant of them are Oscars, three Golden Globes, BAFTA and Saturn. Films starring Jennifer Lawrence showcase her versatility as an actor. Make sure of this by looking at ten popular paintings with her participation.

Burning Plain (2008)

This is a picture with Jennifer Lawrence on IMDb it is estimated at 6.8 points. The film won the Marcello Mastroianni Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Filmed a melodrama with a criminal bias, Guillermo Arriaga, who received the Golden Bough for the script of the film Three Graves (2005) in Cannes.

Starring:

Charlize Theron (In the Valley of El);

Kim Basinger (Los Angeles Secrets);

Joaquim de Almeida (Desperate).

Jennifer Lawrence plays the main character Marianne in her youth. The girl’s mother, Gina, found herself a lover, Nick Martinez. The girl is jealous and, wanting to scare her mother, spoils the hose from the gas cylinder installed in Nick’s van. An explosion occurs, from which the lovers die.

Later, Marianne meets Nick’s son Santiago. The girl and the guy fall in love and run away from the city. Marianne gives birth to a daughter and leaves her with her husband. Only 10 years later, Marianna, who changed her name, will meet again with Santiago and her daughter.

Winter Bone (2010)

Jennifer Lawrence’s filmography would be incomplete without mentioning this film. He was nominated in four Oscar nominations, with an IMDb score of 7.1. The film was directed by Debra Granik based on the novel by Daniel Woodrell. The director also worked on the TV series “The Age of Cinema” (2019).

Starred by:

John Hawkes (Everest);

Garrett Dillahunt (The Gifted);

Lauren Sweetser (“True Detective”).

Jennifer Lawrence got the lead role. Her character is Ri’s girlfriend, whose mother is sick, and her father, a drug dealer, has disappeared. Rea learns that the missing father managed to mortgage their only house and overdue all payments.

The girl goes in search of her father, who is rumored to be dead. To save the house, she needs to provide proof of his death.

X-Men: First Class (2011)

This is the first X-Men movie to star Lawrence. The film’s director Matthew Vaughn is known as the creator of such interesting films as Stardust (2007), Kick-Ass (2010).

The main roles went to such talented actors as:

James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac);

Michael Fassbender (Light in the Ocean);

Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill).

Jennifer Lawrence in X-Men: First Class (IMDb – 7.7 points) is played by Raven Darkholme, nicknamed Mystic. Tells a film about the origins of Magneto and Xavier, the founding of a school for mutants and the reasons for the quarrel.

Raven will be seen at the beginning of the film. She was the first mutant Xavier met in his youth. The future professor invited her to his home as a companion.

The plot had a film continuation:

In 2014, X-Men: Days of Future Past comes out (on IMDb – 7.9). This and the next film was created by Brian Singer, who became famous for the painting “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Hugh Jackman (Les Miserables) was added to the cast. In this picture, mutants are trying in the past to destroy their current enemy – the creator of the Guardians. In 2016, “X-Men: Apocalypse” was released (on IMDb – 6.9). Hugh Jackman left, but Nicholas Hoult (Skins) appeared. Raven and other mutants will have to fight an ancient monster named Apocalypse. In 2019, X-Men: Dark Phoenix appeared. This is the worst film in the cycle (on IMDb – 5.7 points). Its director is Simon Kienberg (The Twilight Zone, 2019). The film tells about the reincarnation of Jean Gray into the Dark Phoenix. Raven is costly to try to thwart the transformation.

Films with Lawrence: Beaver (2011)

The drama received 6.6 points on IMDb. It was shot by Jodie Foster, winner of two Oscars, four Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and several other awards. She also played one of the leading roles. Key roles in the film were also played by:

Mel Gibson (Braveheart);

Cherry Jones (Ocean’s Twelve);

Anton Yelchin (Alpha Dog).

Walter Black suffers from depression. He heals, then attempts suicide and finally finds a friend – a plush beaver. He helps to regain the affection of the family, but soon begins to dominate.

Jennifer Lawrence, whose films reveal her dramatic talent, plays Nora. Her heroine is a figurant in the second storyline. It is about Black’s son Porter. Feelings flare up between him and Nora.

“Like Crazy” (2011)

This melodrama is rated 6.7 on IMDb. it was directed by Drake Doremus, winner of the Venice Film Festival’s Soundtrack Stars. for the melodrama “Equals” (2015).

The main roles in the film “Like Crazy” were performed by:

Anton Yelchin (“Uncontrollable”);

Felicity Jones (Voice of the Monster);

Charlie Bewley (“The Foreigner”).

This is the love story of Jacob and Anna. They study together, but the girl violates US immigration rules. After leaving for family affairs, she was unable to return to the United States.

A separated couple tries to maintain a long distance relationship. Jacob does not last long, and Samantha (Jennifer Lawrence) appears in his life. But for how long?

The Hunger Games (2012)

Based on the novel by Susan Collins, the film is the first in the saga. It was worked on by Gary Ross, whose paintings were nominated for Oscar four times. His best work, Pleasantville, won two Saturns and a Young Hollywood Award.

The roles in “The Hunger Games” (score on IMDb – 7.2 points) were performed by:

Josh Hutcherson (Woe Creator);

Liam Hemsworth (Haute Couture Revenge);

Woody Harrelson (Seven Lives).

Jennifer’s character is Katniss Everdeen. She lives in the totalitarian state of Panem. The poor citizens of this country participate by lot in survival games that are broadcast around the world.

Katniss joins the team of players, replacing her sister. She agrees to work with fellow member Pete Mellark. It gives results: both heroes become the winners of the Hunger Games.

The plot has a sequel:

In 2013, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire was released (on IMDb – 7.5 points). She and all subsequent films in the series were shot by Francis Lawrence – the creator of the zombie thriller I Am Legend. Katniss and Pete again have to defend their right to life, being forced to participate in the anniversary game. The film “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part I ”was released in 2014 (IMDb estimate – 6.6). Katniss in the last episode shook the foundations of despotic rule. The girl will have to free Pete. In 2015, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay appeared. Part II “(IMDb estimate – 6.6). The civil war has come to an end. Katniss has become a living symbol of the revolution. She had the opportunity to destroy the criminal regime.

“My boyfriend is crazy “(2012)

For the female role in this picture she received Jennifer Lawrence “Oscar” and Golden Globes. David Owen Russell directed the 7.7-point comedy melodrama on IMDb. His film The Fighter (2011) won two Oscars.

Starred by:

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper played by heroes looking for ways to heal the soul. Tiffany Maxwell – Lawrence’s character – was recently widowed and is being treated in a mental hospital. She sympathizes with the main character of the picture, Pete.

He also spent eight months in the hospital. Pete dreams of making up with his wife, but Tiffany’s feelings become an obstacle. Who will Pete choose?

“American Scam” (2013)

The film was highly appreciated by viewers: it got 7.2 points on IMDb. Scam received two Hollywood Film Festival prizes for costumes and sets. The film also won three Golden Globes and three BAFTA awards. Lawrence received the Globe and BAFTA.

Directed by David Owen Russell, the main roles are performed by:

Christian Bale (Batman Begins);

Amy Adams (Catch Me If You Can);

Bradley Cooper (“Areas of Darkness”).

The heroine of Lawrence is Rosalyn Rosenfeld. Her husband is a crook Irving. He has a partner, Sydney, posing as a British aristocrat. These two are lovers, but Irving adores Danny’s son, so he does not leave the family.

Irving and Sydney’s activities attract the attention of the FBI. They are recruited and forced in exchange for the freedom to surrender large fraudsters. Rosalyn, in the absence of her husband, seeks solace from the gangster Pete Mussein.

Joy (2015)

This picture was shot by David Owen Russell. Lawrence won a Golden Globe for a supporting role. On IMDb the picture was given 6.6 points.

Starring starred:

The film tells about the inventor Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence). A single mother came up with a mop that doesn’t need to be wrung out. For the sake of promoting a new product, Joy is ready to sacrifice a lot, not thinking about how disappointing her victories will turn out.

Jennifer Lawrence: Passengers (2016)

In 2017, the film was nominated for an Oscar in two categories, but did not win any. Viewers also rated the tape on IMDb at 7 points. Filmed “Passengers” Morten Tildum, whose best work “The Imitation Game” won an Oscar.

In “Passengers” they played:

Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy);

Michael Sheen (“The Deal”);

Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix).

An interstellar ship with 5,000 colonists is sent to a distant planet. The flight will take over a hundred years, because all people are immersed in suspended animation.

90 years before the finish line, crew member Jim wakes up due to a breakdown on the ship. A man falls in love with passenger Aurora Lane (Lawrence) and wakes her up. Will Aurora respond to his feelings?

Films with Jennifer Lawrence – it is high art. See the pictures presented in the selection and enjoy. We are sure that several of them will become favorites.

