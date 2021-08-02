Grammy® winner Ariana Grande enters the Clean Beauty category with God is a Woman – Press Releases

NEW YORK, August 2. / PRNewswire / Today, Grammy® Award winner Ariana Grande invites you to experience the incredibly sensual and deep sensation of discovering her liberating new fragrance, God is a Woman. Co-launched with LUXE Brands, the long-awaited scent that will breathe fresh air into the senses will be available exclusively on Ulta.com today and in Ulta Beauty stores across the US on August 1, 2021.

Inspired by the immense power of nature, God is a Woman, for the first time in the history of the successful Ariana Grande Fragrance franchise, is 91% organic, naturally sourced, completely vegan and not tested on animals. Within two weeks of the presentation of God is a Woman, every eligible purchase of the fragrance worldwide will be awarded a charitable contribution towards ocean cleanup initiatives.

“I am very excited to celebrate the release of our first ever eco-friendly scent,” says Ariana Grande. We are especially proud of the materials and use of vegan ingredients. I truly admire this fragrance and hope that it will make everyone who uses it feel beautiful and relaxed. “

“God is a Woman is the full expression of Ariana’s powerful message to her fans. This mesmerizing scent and brand marks the franchise’s move into the Clean Beauty category,” explains LUXE Brands Marketing Director Noreen Dodge. While using the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to moving towards greener packaging materials across our entire portfolio. Industry leaders in many categories are deliberately and deliberately taking these steps, and you will see other impressive changes in the franchise over time. “

Created by Robertet’s top perfumer Jérôme Epinette, also known as Byredo and Atelier Cologne, God is a Woman is an unexpected combination of luxurious natural ingredients that envelop from head to toe. “God is a Woman is an unparalleled two-sided fragrance – an incredibly simple perfume structure created from the most coveted and exquisite natural materials available to me as a perfumer, in particular amber and iris. The way this fragrance is created represents what I feel is the future of perfumery: simplicity and luxury, tied to nature, “says Vice President and Chief Perfumer of Robertet Inc. Jerome Epinette.

Ariana Grande presented her first fragrance in 2015. Since then, she has enjoyed unprecedented global success in perfumery, with at least $ 750 million in retail sales since entering the market. the release of Thank U Next in 2019, as well as impressive wins in the Fragrance of the Year 2020 (Cloud) and Fragrance of the Year 2021 (REM) contests.

“I remain impressed by Ariana’s close relationship with her fans and her hands-on approach to creating unique fragrances that they will love and distinctive campaigns that will win their sympathy,” said Tony Bajaj, CEO of LUXE Brands. Throughout the creative process of creating God is a Woman, from aromatic notes to sustainable packaging materials, LUXE Brands is once again honored to partner with such an influential public idol. “

Package

The God is a Woman perfume packaging design really makes itself known in a simple way. A tall, stately-shaped bottle of lavender translucent glass, distinguished by grace and elegance combined with timeless purity, topped with a creamy white cap. The bottle is housed in a stunning stone-like setting, creating an unmistakably wonderful combination.









The recycled packaging depicts a scene of Ariana surrounded by beautiful flowers – as if she were alone with nature, creating the illusion of something higher.

Aroma notes

Upper:

amber and juicy pear

Median:

iris and turkish rose petals

End:

Madagascar vanilla and thick cedar

Rates

Eau de parfum, aerosol, 100 ml / 3.4 fl. un. $ 65.00

Eau de parfum, aerosol, 50 ml / 1.7 fl. un. $ 55.00

Eau de parfum, aerosol, 30 ml / 1.0 fl. un. $ 45.00

All prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested prices in US dollars.

At the end of autumn, the brand will be distributed worldwide and will appear in other prestigious retail chains, including

Canada: Shoppers Drug Mart Europe: Douglas UK: Boots, Superdrug, The Perfume Shop and The Fragrance Shop Australia: My Chemist



INFORMATION ABOUT ARIAN GRANDA

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling worldwide superstar Ariana Grande is the first performer since The Beatles in 1964 to hold the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 with “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I ‘ m Bored “and” Thank U, Next “. In 2020, she became the first and only performer in the history of the charts to have five singles to debut at number 1. In 2021, Ariana Grande made history as the first artist to simultaneously occupy three lines in the top ten Billboard Pop Airplay and Mediabase Top charts. 40 with the compositions “positions,” “34 + 35” and “pov”. At the age of 27, she has released five platinum albums and surpassed 35 billion streams – she is the most-listened singer of the last decade on Spotify, while quickly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of our generation with her strong vocals and unique demeanor. on stage and with their fans. In 2019, Ariana Grande embarked on the Sweetener World Tour and performed over 100 concerts throughout the year, including headlining the Lollapalooza and Coachella festivals, where she became the youngest headliner in the history of these events. In 2021, Ariana Grande announced that she will be a mentor on the reality show THE VOICE on NBC. She can also be seen in Adam McKay’s DON’T LOOK UP, a Netflix movie, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

LUXE BRANDS INFORMATION

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a multinational luxury cosmetics company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. The company’s innovative approach to design, marketing and branding, based on the concept of “digital first”, has earned it many awards around the world. In 2019, LUXE Brands received the Fragrance of the Year award for the Cloud perfume from Ariana Grande. Its full portfolio includes the brands Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Cosmopolitan’s Eau de Juice and a licensing partnership with General Motors for the Hummer brand.