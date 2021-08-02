GTFO Free PC Game Download Full Version









GTFO is a cooperative shooter game developed by 10 Chambers Collective. The lead designer was Ulf Andersson, who played the same role in the production of PayDay: The Heist and PayDay 2. GTFO free download for PC.

GTFO Plot

The game is kept in a climate of horror. In GTFO, a group of four players takes on the role of convicts who, on the orders of the mysterious Guard, must perform a task in an equally mysterious underground prison controlled by bloodthirsty monsters.

The production focuses on cooperative play, so the story is just an excuse to have fun together.

GTFO Mechanics

GTFO is an action game in which we observe events from an FPP perspective. The production focuses on the cooperative mode for four people, each of them directing a hero armed with firearms and various gadgets. The gameplay focuses on a dynamic fight with large groups of enemies (although sneaking is often a better option), and survival requires close cooperation with companions. You also need to collect useful items and resources.

Technical details

GTFO offers attractive three-dimensional graphics based on the Unity engine. It’s worth noting that the fun is accompanied by music composed by Simon Viklund, who has soundtracks for projects like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Bionic Commando Rearmed, and the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter and PayDay series.

Title: GTFO

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

GTFO minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit

Processor : Intel Core i5 2500Kor AMD

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2 GB or AMD

DirectX : Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

GTFO recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor : Intel Core i7 4790Kor AMD equivalent

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD equivalent

DirectX : Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

