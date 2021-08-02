Hermione 31 – interesting photos and facts from the life of the beautiful Emma Watson

British actress Emma Watson became famous as a child when she brilliantly played the role of Hermione in Harry Potter. Now her name is on the most expensive filming projects. Today Emma is 31 years old. We dedicated this film to her.

The future star was born in Paris, where she spent the first five years of her life. Already in childhood, she played in school plays, performing various roles. Emma’s parents are qualified lawyers. Nine-year-old Emma had eight auditions before landing the role of Hermione Granger. The desire to become an actress first visited Emma at the age of six.

Watson starred as a fashion model for Burberry, a famous clothing brand. She became the youngest girl ever to appear on the cover of the popular Teen Vogue magazine.

Emma Watson is a certified yoga practitioner. She has a habit of writing down everything that happens to her in her personal diary – she has already completed more than thirty notebooks. The actress loves to cook – she says that this is a great way to make pleasant for her loved ones. She draws well.

Emma Watson is a UN Goodwill Ambassador. The actress also launches her own line of clothing made from environmentally friendly materials.

She was offered a role in another Disney film adaptation of Cinderella, but she refused it.

She likes the Harry Potter books. But from the films of the franchise of the same name, I mostly like the latter, since there her role is more noticeable and she was able to demonstrate her acting skills to the fullest. Filming all the Harry Potter films lasted twelve years, and all this time Emma was forbidden to radically change her appearance – she had to remain Hermione. As soon as the last part of the franchise was filmed, Watson cut her hair short, stating that she wants to finally change her look.









The actress adores cats.

In 2009, the name of Emma Watson hit the Guinness Book of Records – she became the highest paid actress of the decade. The best actresses are Renee Zellweger and Natalie Portman.