How does Gwyneth Paltrow’s mom feel about the indecent goods her daughter creates?

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow constantly surprises with new “unusual” products presented in her online store. A woman develops all these things personally.

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow became a guest star on an American TV show, where, in a conversation with reporters, the topic came up specifically about the Goop store, the founder of which is the actress. The concept of this online store consists of eco-friendly interior items. Also on the pages are products for a healthy lifestyle. However, the most popular is a small section, which presents various sex toys and products with the most incredible names. For example, regular candles for the home became a hit last year. “But what is it about them?” – you ask. And the demand for them is so great because of the name, because Gwyneth decided that the candles “smell like her vagina.” This product caused an incredible storm of emotions not only in America, but all over the world. The production capacity of the store is not high, so they still cannot create the required number of candles. Therefore, as soon as an item appears on the virtual shelves, it is immediately sold out, candles are still a scarce commodity.

The presenter of the TV show decided to ask how the actress's mother reacts to such goods, because the woman is in old age and is always distinguished by intelligence and modesty.









“Does your mom say something like, ‘Gwyneth, what is this?’ – the presenter asked.

To which the celebrity replied that it was permanent. Whatever product appears in her intimate items, mom is always very ashamed.

Blythe Danner turns 79 this year! For women her age, it is often very embarrassing to watch such things.

“She is a very elegant and decent woman. She has always been like this. But! Even decent ladies are sexy. “ – said the actress.

Paltrow also told why she gives such unusual names to her products. It turns out that all this is not done in order to draw attention to your store, but so that people can finally be able to openly talk about sex. Gwyneth is sure that liberation in this matter is very important for modern society.