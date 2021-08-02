Monday, August 2, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    How Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jared Leto and others celebrated U.S. Independence Day




    How Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jared Leto and others celebrated U.S. Independence Day

    Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston

    Yesterday, the United States celebrated one of the main national holidays – Independence Day. On this occasion, the Americans traditionally left for a long weekend, which they spent with family and close friends. Spletnik has collected the brightest photos and shows how this momentous day was celebrated by the stars of the TV series “Friends” Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Halle Berry with her boyfriend, Catherine Zeta-Jones with her family and their stellar colleagues.

    Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow

    Jared Leto
    Jared Leto

    Naomi CampbellNaomi Campbell

    Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston
    Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston

    Laura Dern and Courteney Cox
    Laura Dern and Courteney Cox

    Kerry Washington
    Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington

    Alessandra Ambrosio
    Alessandra Ambrosio

    Tori Spelling
    Tori Spelling

    Oprah Winfrey

    Drew BarrymoreNicole ScherzingerNicole Scherzinger

    Nicole Scherzinger

    Tom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
    Tom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger

    Heidi KlumHeidi Klum

    Heidi Klum

    Heidi Klum

    Arnold Schwarzenegger
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Olivia Culpo
    Olivia Culpo

    Olivia Culpo

    Olivia Culpo

    Sofia Vergara
    Sofia Vergara

    Sofia Vergara

    Sofia Vergara

    Matthew McConaughey

    Jessica AlbaVan Hunt and Halle BerryVan Hunt and Halle Berry

    Van Hunt and Halle Berry

    Kourtney KardashianKourtney Kardashian

    Kourtney Kardashian

    Michelle Obama with her daughter Malia
    Michelle Obama with her daughter Malia




    Cindy CrawfordCindy Crawford

    Elsa HoskElsa Hosk

    Elsa Hosk

    Elsa Hosk

    Elsa Hosk

    Elsa Hosk

    Kate Hudson
    Kate Hudson

    Lily Collins as a child
    Lily Collins as a child

    Derek Blasberg's children
    Derek Blasberg’s children

    Karolina Kurkova
    Karolina Kurkova

    Photo from Instagram Miranda Kerr
    Photo from Instagram Miranda Kerr

    Elizabeth Banks

    Catherine Zeta-Jones

    Mark Zuckerberg

    Kate Beckinsale

    Eva Longoria with her son Santiago

    Chrissy Teigen and Nicole Richie

    Miley Cyrus

    Paris Hilton

    Alyssa Milano

    Anna Dello Russo




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us