Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat PC Game Download









Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat is an action role-playing game set in a fantasy world that, along with mortals, inhabits various mythological deities. The title developer is a Japanese 5pb company, specializing in visual novel adventures as well as music production. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat download for PC.

The game was based on fantasy books published in 2013 by Fujino Omori, known under the joint title Is Is Wrong to Try Up Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon ?. The novels were adapted in the form of comics, animated film movies, as well as two anime seasons that appeared in 2015 and 2019. The cycle also includes several different spin-offs and a host of various types of gadgets created for fans.

Plot

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat takes place in a fantasy world where various mythological gods, such as Hermes, Hestia, Ishtar, and Loki, decided to forget about their conflicts, abandon most of their powers, and live among mortals. Some of the deities live in the great city of Orario. At its center is a huge magical tower, at the center of which is a multi-level maze filled with treasures and challenges awaiting adventurers. The gods compete with each other, leading the guild of heroes, referred to by them as families, who explore the labyrinth and win with the materials found in them.

The chapter of the game divided into chapters overlaps in part with the story presented in the first books, as well as the anime series. The main characters of the game are the rookie adventurer Bell Cranel, who is a member of the Hestia guild, as well as the experienced warrior Ais Wallenstein, who works for Loki, who is also Bella’s friend and mentor. The story was prepared in the way known from visual novel adventures. Therefore, players mainly observe dialogue and character interactions, which are accompanied by animated portraits of the heroines.

Mechanics

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat is a 3D action RPG with an accessible combat system and action presented in an isometric view. During the game, we switch between Ais and Bella’s stories, completing story missions commissioned from our guild in Ontario. On the site, we can also decide on numerous side missions that will allow us to raise funds for the purchase of new equipment.

During the exploration of the labyrinth, we always control a single character (Bell or Ais), accompanied by heroes selected by us to support us in battle. In skirmishes, we use standard weapons such as swords, as well as special abilities and spells that we unlock with experience. After completing the campaign, we have access to several new subways, as well as additional story scenes, allowing us to take some of the heroines on a date, for example.

Technical details

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat has a simplified three-dimensional graphic design, with simple animations and models of characters and opponents. During the game, we will listen to music from the anime, as well as Japanese actors who play the main characters of the series.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat Download for PC

Download Now

Title: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7

Memory : 2Gb RAM,

Hard Drive : 10Gb of free space

Processor : Dual Core 2.0 GHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 6 series or ATi 1300XT series at least

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat Recommended Requirements:

Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 2.66GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 6000+

Graphics card: Nvidia Geforce 9800 GT, ATI Radeon HD 3870 or better

RAM memory: 2 GB

Hard Drive Space: 10 GB

Direct X: Version 9.0c or higher

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat download for PC:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







