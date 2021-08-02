it became known why Kendall Jenner was hiding her boyfriends

The reality show of the Kardashian family has been on the air for 14 years! During this time, all the girls in the family have matured literally in front of the viewers. However, despite the fact that during the filming period, each of them was connected with a romantic relationship, Kendall Jenner never advertised the novels on the screen. The model at various times was associated with relationships with Harry Styles, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

Kendall Jenner

The reason for this decision was named by the executive producer of KUWTK. It turns out that Jenner put the showrunners on a condition: “Kendall always had this rule – she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before letting them be part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what her intentions really are. persecuted by a man, ”he said to the Daily Mail.

Kendall Jenner.

Kendall's younger sister Kylie Jenner has also given up her personal life on the show in recent years. Although her romance with ex-boyfriend Taiga was featured on the series, Travis Scott, with whom she is raising three-year-old daughter Stormi, "didn't really want to be on the show."









Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Farnaz added: “I feel like Kylie has become more active last season, rather even closer to its end, and Kendall went in and out of the project.” Nevertheless, the producer treats the behavior of girls with understanding, taking into account the difficult transitional age during filming: “As you get older and enter adulthood, I think sometimes you care much more about what the outside world says about you.” …