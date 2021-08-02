Jason Sudeikis commented on the divorce from Olivia Wilde for the first time

Star spouses Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis announced the breakup in November last year. Since then, they have not given any comments. Only now, the actor starred for a men’s magazine and gave a candid interview.

Jason Sudeikis spoke about the divorce

The man, in a conversation with reporters, first raised the topic of divorce. He admitted that he is still trying to find the true cause of the breakup. The actor also hinted that Olivia was his initiator.

I will begin to better understand the meaning of the event in a year, and even better in two or five. As a result, from the book of my life it will first turn into a chapter, and then into a paragraph, line, word, and from it into simple scribbles,

Jason said.









Sudeikis also shared what experience he got after the divorce: “You either learn something or make excuses! You take responsibility for everything you do, and also try to get something obvious from it.”

Jason Sudeikis admitted that the breakup of his marriage with Olivia Wilde was an unexpected turn of events for him. While the actress herself, a few months after the news of the divorce, had an affair with British singer Harry Styles.

After that, many began to accuse the ex-soloist of One Direction that he allegedly destroyed the family. Then insiders reported that Jason Sudeikis was extremely difficult to endure the gap. But according to other sources, almost a year passed between the separation of the spouses and Olivia’s new romance.