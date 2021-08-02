Jason Sudeikis “heartbroken” because of the novel by Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles: new details of the love triangle

“He’s still upset and, to be honest, a little angry.”







Six months ago, Olivia Wilde began dating the British heartfelt Harry Styles, who played one of the key roles in her film “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart”: he replaced Shia Labeouf, who dropped out of the project after a big scandal. The 37-year-old actress is immensely happy with the 27-year-old performer, and this, according to insiders, drives her ex-lover Jason Sudeikis crazy.









“Jason is still heartbroken over Olivia and Harry’s relationship. Their romance is gaining momentum and he is still upset and, to be honest, a little angry, ”a source told Page Six. After a difficult breakup, the 45-year-old comedian found solace in the company of 34-year-old model Keely Hazell.

The separation of Wilde and Sudeikis after seven years of relationship became known in October 2020. Celebrities never legalized their relationship, but they became parents twice: seven years ago they had a son, Otis, and four years ago, their daughter Daisy. Olivia and Harry confirmed dating rumors in January when they debuted as a couple at the wedding of Styles’ manager.

“Olivia and Jason had problems, like any other couple, but he loves her – he loves her unconditionally, and that’s why he is so sad,” said sources from the ex-couple’s inner circle. – Jason found out about Harry and initiated a conversation. Olivia insisted on parting. “