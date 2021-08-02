Jennifer Aniston spoke about her personal life – details

American actress, star of the cult series “Friends” and many romantic films, Jennifer Aniston, whose rumors about a new romance circulated a few months ago, spoke frankly about the man of her dreams. She also showed new bright photos.

Jennifer Aniston (photo from open sources)

In an interview with People, Aniston spoke about her current life, admitting that she feels completely happy.

“I’m in complete harmony now. I have a job that I love, in my life there are people who are no less important to me, and I have good dogs. I’m just very happy,” says the star.

Aniston also jokingly noted that she does not use the application to find the perfect man, on the contrary, she prefers classic dating.

“I’m going to stick to traditional meetings. When someone just asks you out on a date. I choose a man that way,” she comments.













Recall 52-year-old Hollywood beauty, star of the American sitcom Friends Jennifer Aniston said if she is ready for a new romantic relationship and plans to marry a third time. In a new interview with People, the actress admitted that now her heart is free and she would not mind going on a date with some good guy. At the same time, she noted that she prefers traditional methods of dating, not in Internet applications, because she does not use such sites. Also, the star of “Friends” admitted that marriage is not a priority for her. She just wants to establish a relationship with a fantastic partner so that they can enjoy life and each other’s company together, and for this it is not necessary to formalize something legally.

Read Comments on Google News

Subscribe to our Telegram channel to be the first to know about the most important events!





If you find an error, please select a piece of text and press Ctrl + Enter…