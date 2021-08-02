Jennifer Lawrence commented on the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The actress could not contain strong emotions.







Jennifer Lawrence











Jennifer Lawrence, 30, read the news that Ben Affleck and J.Lo were on vacation in Montana together while recording The Bitch Bible podcast with her friend Heather McMahan.









“Breaking news! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are in Montana and now they are resting together. I’m so glad, ”said the star of The Hunger Games.

Also on the podcast, Lawrence and McMahan discussed the engagement ring that Ben gave to his sweetheart in 2002. The Harry Winston jewelry was worth $ 1.2 million and was set with a 6.1-carat diamond. However, the wedding was not destined to take place. The celebration was planned for 2003, but a few days before the appointed date, it had to be canceled. The couple officially broke up the following year.

We will remind, at the beginning of the week, the paparazzi photographed Lopez and Affleck in a car near the Big Sky resort, where the actor has a house. He was driving, and the singer was in the passenger seat.

“Lopez had a great time with Ben in Montana. She is happy with him. They were out of town for several days. They have a strong bond, ”the source said. According to him, the performer does not even remember her ex-lover Alex Rodriguez, with whom she broke up a month ago.