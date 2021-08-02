Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Megan Fox, Katie Holmes, Rihanna and other stars who supported Pride month

Ricky Martin

Throughout June, the name of the Puerto Rican singer did not leave the first pages of magazines: in the middle of the month he gave a large an interview that raised topics ranging from sexual orientation to problems with reporters and family. A little later, for another publication, he and his husband Jwan Joseph dreamed in a candid photo shoot, which caused an ambiguous reaction from Internet users. So earlier this week, Ricky Martin posted a big message to his followers and the public in general. He posted a photo with a bright manicure and wrote the following:

Pause … Today I want to talk to you about my most vulnerable side … A week ago I uploaded some photos with my husband for the special issue of Cap 74024. It was a wonderful experience for both of us and a way to celebrate our pride.

What I didn’t expect, especially after all the work done over so many years, is that a large number of people will decide to unsubscribe from us or leave derogatory comments. Of course, it’s not the number of followers that worries me, but the message behind this decision, which gave me the same feeling that I felt many years ago before publicly speaking about my sexual orientation. The very fear that paralyzed me, tormented me and prevented me from living.

Today I see these photos and feel that I can show my family the way they deserve. Show me who I am, no matter what people say. And the fear that I just talked about no longer paralyzes me, on the contrary, it gives me much more strength and pushes me to continue working for the benefit of the millions of people who suffer from rejection every day.

Most of all, I wish in this life that we all can feel free, be proud of ourselves, be happy, loved, respected and accepted. So that we can all express our orientation without retribution and punishment. It is unfair to continue to lose valuable lives due to prejudice and lack of education. For all those who feel lost or not valued for who they are and who they want to be with, you are not alone, a large community awaits you with open arms. It’s worth a lot, please don’t forget. #pride #pridemonth #loveislove, – concluded Martin. Photoshoot Ricky Martin writes about

Rihanna

The singer presented today on her Instagram a new collection of underwear of her own brand Savage – she released the SavageXPride collaboration with five public organizations and onds that help sexual minorities. In particular, it includes black stockings with a rainbow border on top. By the way, now RiRi is going through a romantic stage in her life – recently the rapper A $ AP Rocky confirmed that they are having an affair, and the paparazzi have already noticed them together several times.

Jennifer Lopez

The Latin American singer is now literally swimming in love: her renewed romance with Ben Affleck is being discussed all over the world, but she doesn’t seem to notice it. The singer continues to work, perform, act in films, take care of her children – and every aspect of her life is saturated with love. Lopez posted a beach summer photo and wrote:

Happy International Pride Day to all my #JLovers (Jennifer’s fans) who are part of the LGBTQIA + community! You are strength. You are love. You are perfect. #LoveSpinsThisPlanet.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The actress, who is now in New York and starring in the sequel to the series “Sex and the City” that made her famous, has shared with subscribers footage of New York. She also captured the wall of a brick house, on which rainbow graffiti was painted. In the caption to the post, she left a note:

New York, great book, subway ride and pride … I can’t love this city any more.









Halle Berry

“Catwoman” shared on her blog a candid snapshot of her topless in a rainbow skirt gulet through the woods. Perhaps the photo was taken by her lover, musician Van Hunt.

Love is always the #pridemonth answer, she wrote under the photo.

Jennifer Garner

The actress, star of the movie “From 13 to 30” and ex-wife of Ben Affleck posted on her Instagram page a video shot by Australian photographer Jaymen Hudson with Coldplay’s song Sky Full Of Stars. In the footage of dolphins emerging from the water, a rainbow is visible above the waves.

Megan Fox

The model and actress, the star of “Fast and the Furious”, this year stood out from the rest of her colleagues: she came out and confessed her bisexuality. Megan posted a selfie with a rainbow-colored manicure and admitted that for the past 20 years she has considered herself bisexual. This news surprised many of her fans, since Fox had never been seen in the company of women before and had never even talked about such sexual preferences. And since last spring she meets with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Katie Holmes

The actress, like her colleague Sarah Jessica Parker, posted a gallery of random shots on Instagram. All of them were also made in New York. On them, Katie “caught” the moments of the parade in Washington Square Park, leaving them unsigned – the footage speaks for itself.

Priyanka Chopra

Under the photo shoot in a white translucent blouse and skirt set, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra expressed her support for the LBGTQIA + community:

Voxres bow of the day. I feel a special love in New York … Happy Pride month!

Julianne Moore

The 60-year-old actress originally supported Pride month – she shared her memories of a photo shoot with her participation and published a shot taken by British photographer Tim Walker.

Happy pride month #LoveIsLove, – she wrote under the picture in a long blue dress, with a rainbow in the background and surrounded by sunflowers.

Jessica Chastain

The 44-year-old actress, famous for the films “The Servant”, “The Big Game”, “The Zoo Keeper’s Wife” and others, posted a cheerful video in which she demonstrates a translated tattoo in the form of an LGBT flag on her chest to the song of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.