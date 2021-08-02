Jessica Biel showed touching pictures with Justin Timberlake on his birthday

“Happy 40th birthday, my love.”







REX / Shutterstock

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake











On January 31, the ex-soloist of ‘N Sync turns 40! Justin Timberlake celebrated his anniversary with his closest people – wife Jessica Biel and little sons, 5-year-old Silas and baby Phineas. The actress congratulated her husband not only personally, but also in social networks. On Instagram, she published a series of pictures from her personal archive and left a touching message to her lover.









“There is no one with whom I would be more fun, with whom I would laugh more, feel sharper and have more shared memories. Today is your day, baby. I wish you the most creative and eventful year. Happy 40th birthday, my love, ”wrote Jessica.

A year ago, things were not going so smoothly in Timberlake and Bill’s relationship. Recall that at the end of 2019, the actor was noticed at a party in the company of his colleague in the film “Palmer”, Alicia Wainwright. The communication of the stars was not like friendly, so the network immediately started talking about a possible romance. After harsh criticism, Justin publicly apologized to his wife, and she forgave him.