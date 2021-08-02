Monday, August 2, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Jessica Biel showed touching pictures with Justin Timberlake on his birthday




    “Happy 40th birthday, my love.”




    Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake





    On January 31, the ex-soloist of ‘N Sync turns 40! Justin Timberlake celebrated his anniversary with his closest people – wife Jessica Biel and little sons, 5-year-old Silas and baby Phineas. The actress congratulated her husband not only personally, but also in social networks. On Instagram, she published a series of pictures from her personal archive and left a touching message to her lover.




    “There is no one with whom I would be more fun, with whom I would laugh more, feel sharper and have more shared memories. Today is your day, baby. I wish you the most creative and eventful year. Happy 40th birthday, my love, ”wrote Jessica.

    A year ago, things were not going so smoothly in Timberlake and Bill’s relationship. Recall that at the end of 2019, the actor was noticed at a party in the company of his colleague in the film “Palmer”, Alicia Wainwright. The communication of the stars was not like friendly, so the network immediately started talking about a possible romance. After harsh criticism, Justin publicly apologized to his wife, and she forgave him.




