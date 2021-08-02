Julia Roberts shares a rare photo with her husband on the occasion of the wedding anniversary

July 4 for Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder is not only a national holiday (on this day, the States celebrate Independence Day), but also an important personal date. On this day 19 years ago, the actress and cameraman became husband and wife. On the occasion of the anniversary, the Hollywood star shared a rare common photo with her husband on Instagram and congratulated her beloved in public.

19 years. And this is just the beginning, Julia wrote.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts

Daniel also marked the date of the wedding, posting a photo from the archive, which was taken before the wedding, and told the story of the picture.

Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was taken on a dusty road before this grand marriage idea. I just grabbed hold of this beautiful girl one day. It was an epic day, – Daniel shared his memories.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts

Daniel and Julia lead a rather private lifestyle, rarely appearing together in public, and even less often with their three children – the couple are raising 16-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas and 14-year-old son Henry. Protecting their family from public attention was a deliberate decision, because their path to family happiness was not easy.









Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts with children

When they met on the set of The Mexican in 2000, Hollywood producer Mike Moder’s son Danny had been married to makeup artist Vera for four years. And behind her shoulders, Julia had affairs with the most famous men in Hollywood – Liam Neeson, Dylan McDermott, Jason Patrick, Matthew Perry, Benjamin Brett and another two-year marriage with country singer Lyle Lovett. She was reputed to be a windy special and runaway bride – the actor Kiefer Sutherland was abandoned by Julia on the eve of the wedding, just like in the film.

However, having met Daniel, Julia decided that she was ready to become an exemplary wife, because he was not like her ex:

He is a real man, serious and unselfish. He is always responsible for his words and will never blame anyone for his choice. Neither the parents dissatisfied with the choice of their son, nor the fact that Daniel was still married, could not stop Julia. It was rumored that the actress simply “bought a divorce” for her beloved, offering Vera Moder such an amount of compensation that she could not refuse. Two months after Danny’s divorce was finalized, on July 4, 2002, Julia and her lover got married. Read the love story of Julia and Daniel here.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts with children