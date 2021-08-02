Justin Timberlake: 2021, facts, personal life, novels, Jessica Biel, “Time”, childhood

Having started his musical career as a teenager, the singer proved that he is able to prove himself not only as part of a boy band, but is also ready to make his way to fame on his own. His charming voice and good looks drove fans all over the world crazy. And there were a lot of rumors about the artist’s novels with famous singers and actresses.

January 31, 2021 celebrated the 40th birthday of Justin Timberlake, about curious facts from his personal life and biography of which – in the material 24 ???

1. Purpose

It seems that fate itself pushed young Timberlake to choose the path of a singer. After all, before the boy’s eyes there was an example of a father who, although he divorced Justin’s mother, managed to maintain warm friendly relations with his ex-wife.

The future star’s dad played in a local group, and on weekends he also acted as a conductor in the church choir. And he tried to take his son with him to performances more often. And the grandfather of the celebrity, who managed to get acquainted with Elvis Presley himself in his youth, was fluent in the guitar – Justin Timberlake received his first lessons in playing just from him.

2. Gorodishko

Celebrities are credited with the words that, despite his popularity, the artist considers the best place for himself the very small town in which the future music performer and film actor was born and raised. There he is supposedly comfortable and he knows everyone.

Whether this is a mistake by the translators or simply the desire of the media to make the idol closer to their listeners is unknown. But the fact remains that Justin Timberlake was born and spent his childhood in Memphis, the largest industrial center in the southern United States, with a population of over 600,000.

Hardly such a settlement, which is the second largest in the state of Tennessee in terms of the number of inhabitants, can be called “small” without irony. In the end, the singer could have joked.

3. Jack of all trades

Justin Timberlake showed himself not only in the musical field. In the artist’s creative piggy bank there are over two dozen film roles, for a number of which the star has been repeatedly nominated for prestigious film awards. For example, Timberlake played in such films as “The Social Network”, “Time”, “Twisted Ball” and a number of others.

The celebrity also produces and owns his own record label – Tennman Records. In 2006, Justin launched the William Rast clothing line. And in 2013, Timberlake, having a certain weakness for this particular type of spirits, founded his own brand of tequila Sauza 901, which he later successfully sold, while remaining a co-owner.

4. From memory

They say that Justin Timberlake almost never writes down the lyrics he writes for his compositions. So, according to popular rumor, the artist created all the songs of the Justified album, from which the solo career of a celebrity began in 2002, without ever writing down a single line on paper or in a text editor.

5. Eating for an idol

They say that once on the eBay electronic auction they put up for sale either a piece of pie that was not eaten by an artist, or even a toast gnawed by a celebrity, stolen after the artist's dinner by an enterprising waiter. Which subsequently invited the constant audience of the online trading platform to compete for scraps from the star table. As a result, the cost of the purchased lot even slightly exceeded one thousand dollars.









6. Lady stalker

Among the most rabid fans of Justin Timberlake, a certain Karen McNeill stands out, for a long time pursuing an idol and even infiltrating his home. The perpetrator managed to get rid of the annoying attention of an elderly person, who at the time of the arrest by the police officers was already about 50 years old, only in 2009. The persistent lady was issued a warrant forbidding her to approach the singer.

7. The main women of Justin Timberlake

The celebrity has never had problems with the opposite sex. Even the future pop star Britney Spears, whom the singer, as a teenager, met on the TV show “Mickey Mouse Club”, of which he was a member for some time, even became his girlfriend at one time. It was Justin that the girl gave her first kiss.

Unfortunately, the relationship fell apart four years later due to Britney’s infidelity. Moreover, the breakup seriously affected the guy’s state of mind – Timberlake even had to seek help from psychologists.

The next, with whom Justin Timberlake was seriously trying to build a relationship, was the famous actress Cameron Diaz, whose romance lasted until early 2007, after which the couple announced their separation.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Another actress, Jessica Biel, became a new passion, and then the performer’s wife. Even if the lovers quarreled and even parted for a while, in the end it all ended in a wedding. Now the couple are raising two children – the sons of Silas and Phineas.

Also, the artist in certain periods of his life had close relationships with such famous women as Fergie, Jenna Dewan and Alyssa Milano. The singer is also credited with having an affair with Scarlett Johansson, although no evidence of the couple’s love affair has surfaced. However, there were no official denials either.

Justin Timberlake himself, talking about difficult relationships with women, expressed the idea that the difficulties on the path of building family happiness were primarily due to the fact that the artist was trying to find a life partner similar to his ideal. What the singer imagined his own mother, whom the performer loves tenderly and touchingly, and also tries not to hide anything from the parent.