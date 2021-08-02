Keira Knightley spoke about the encounter with harassment and quarantine routine with children

“What is the point of these beautiful things lying in the closet when the Apocalypse is outside the window?”







Keira Knightley











The 36-year-old actress became the star of the new issue of the British Harper’s Bazaar and spoke in an interview about harassment and fear of returning home late at night. Keira Knightley admitted that she “does not know anyone” who has never faced harassment or misogyny in his life.









“Whether you were attacked or groped, or some guy said he would cut your throat, or hit you in the face with his fist – everyone came across this … When women began to list all the precautions they take on the way home to feel safe , I realized that I was doing all the same and did not even think about it. It’s damn depressing, ”the star admitted.

Kira also talked about how she tried to brighten up the quarantine routine with her family. The star is raising two heirs with her husband James Wrighton – 6-year-old Edie and 2-year-old Delilah.

“We have a trampoline in the garden, and we decided that we can only wear dresses on it. Every day I paint my lips with red lipstick, wear everything I have from Chanel, and my daughter weaves ribbons in her hair and wears fairy wings. I thought, what’s the point of these beautiful things lying in the closet when the Apocalypse is outside the window? ” Knightley shared.