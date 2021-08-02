Keira Knightley starred in luxurious outfits from Chanel: photo / HB

Hollywood actress Keira Knightley became the main character of the new issue of the British glossy Harper’s Bazaar.

The 36-year-old British film actress appeared on the pages of the publication in spectacular images exclusively from the French fashion house Chanel, of which he is.

In addition to the new photo shoot, a frank interview appeared in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, in which Knightley raised the topic of harassment. The actress said that she does not know a single woman who has not been sexually harassed.

“I don’t know of a single woman who hasn’t experienced this to one degree or another, be it touching or meeting some guy who says he’s going to slit your throat or punch you in the face,” she said.









The actress added that she knows many stories about what precautions women have to take, just to calmly return home alone and called the situation “devilishly depressing. “

Knightley also reported that she gained more self-confidence with age:

“As you age, you become more confident. I don’t know why this is happening. I think it’s all about experience. You have already gone through ups and downs and have become better at understanding yourself. With age, a person also begins to understand that it is impossible to please everyone. Thanks to self-confidence, I can say: “This is me, and I don’t have to be liked by everyone.” And that’s okay, ”says the actress.