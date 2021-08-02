Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber vacation in Mexico and share beach photos

Hayley Bieber / Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 25, and Hayley Bieber, 24, often hang out together. In Los Angeles, they are regularly spotted on their way to yoga classes or to a party. Girlfriends, it seems, cannot part even for the duration of their vacation – they also went to rest in a common company. Now Hayley and Kendall are enjoying the sun on the beaches of Mexico and sharing vivid photos in bikinis.

Kendall did a spectacular photo shoot. Against the blue sky, she poses in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and a Heavy Manners swimsuit. Subscribers of the model even compared these pictures with the iconic shots from the TV series “Rescuers Malibu”. However, without the legendary red swimsuit, the picture, of course, is not complete – we recently saw a more exact copy performed by Lily James, who is now playing the role of Pamela Anderson on the set of the new biopic.

Hailey has already shared her vacation photos. In one of the pictures, you can also see a bottle of tequila, which is produced by the Kendall alcohol brand. Recall that she took up the production of a traditional Mexican drink this year and has already managed to listen to a lot of criticism.

For example, many Mexicans complained that Jenner was only using their culture for his own enrichment. Many have noticed unfair competition, because small family businesses that have been producing tequila for decades hardly have the same advertising opportunities as a celebrity.









But one thing is clear for sure: in a friendly get-together Kendall is now unlikely to have a shortage of alcohol for the party.

Kendall and Haley seem to have gone to Mexico exclusively in the company of girls, leaving their husbands and boyfriends at home: reporters spotted several more celebrity friends on the terrace of the villa they are renting.

Recall that Kendall is dating NBA player Devin Booker, and Hayley is married to singer Justin Bieber.