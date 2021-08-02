Kendall Jenner fans have 72 hours to buy from her collection

Los Angeles, July 21. Recently, drop presentations have been added to the list of important things, appointments and online meetings in the calendars. The auctions of the new formation imperceptibly entered our life and were firmly entrenched, writes Elle.

After all, any desired and limited item is sold out in a matter of hours or minutes. In this case, it is better to put a reminder on the phone a few hours before the start of sales and prepare a credit card. The next speed shopping marathon will take place on July 25.

On this important date, online retailer ABOUT YOU is preparing the first collaboration with Kendall Jenner… It’s no secret that the supermodel has recently started creating clothes.

The drop by Kendall consists of 11 pieces in muted shades. They form the basis of Jenner’s personal style.

Each item has a unique number, which includes the date of birth of the girl – March 11 (11/03). Those who are thirsty will have 72 hours to buy gizmos from the new collection. At the same time, the prices for goods are quite democratic: from 40 to 90 euros. Obviously, they will be snapped up many times faster than in the allotted three days.









“Our goal with this campaign is to create a buzz among web users and make Kendall’s unique style available to all ABOUT YOU customers. The collection itself has become very personal and consists of Kendall’s favorites, ”explains the brand’s content director. Julian Jansen…

The model admits that she has a passion for basic wardrobe, and notes that all items from the collection can be easily combined and combined with each other.

“They are all numbered according to my birthday,” explained Kendall Jenner.

The basis of the model’s wardrobe, and therefore the collection, is made up of soft shirts and tops, shorts and cropped pullovers, as well as slip dresses and bikinis.

The filming of the ABOUT YOU campaign took place in Los Angeles, the city where Kendall was born. One of the publications even showed her beloved dog.

