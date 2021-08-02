Kim Kardashian conquered in a summer way in a white bandeau top and skirt: photo

The other day, on her personal Instagram page, the star unveiled photos in clothes, with the help of which she emphasized her lush bust and thin waist. Kim, as always, looks impeccable, so she collects thousands of preferences and comments under the photo.

Interestingly, Elsa Hosk put on a black shirt and a colored skirt on US Independence Day: photo

Luxurious image of Kim Kardashian

The representative of the Kardashian-Jenner television family came to Rome exactly at the time when the real summer began there. That is why the millionaire appears every time in more open outfits that allow her body to breathe freely.

The celebrity shared with fans a series of shots from an evening walk in Rome. For the exit, Kim chose a white set consisting of a one-shoulder bandeau top and a mini-skirt.

The socialite complemented the spectacular look with heeled sandals with weaves to the knees. The star completed the luxurious look with a high ponytail and rich makeup. The American took several shots on the Spanish Steps in Rome.

Fans appreciated the look of Kim Kardashian, so they wrote positive reviews in the comments.

“You look fantastic”;

“Real Barbie Doll”;

“My favorite place in Rome”;

“You look amazing”;

“Your best look lately.”



Spectacular image of Kim Kardashian / Photo from instagram











Spectacular image of Kim Kardashian / Photo from instagram



Spectacular image of Kim Kardashian / Photo from instagram