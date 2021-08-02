Kim Kardashian explained her revealing outfit when visiting the Vatican

Kim Kardashian caused a scandal on the network with her choice of outfit. After visiting the Vatican, she released photos in a white lace dress that was deemed too revealing from the place. The TV star herself assured that she covered herself with a cloak in religious buildings. However, analysts believe that the sexual image was chosen deliberately.

Kim Kardashian was criticized for the revealing outfit she chose to visit the Vatican. On Monday, the entrepreneur visited the city-state, where the residence of the Pope is located, in the company of supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter, 18-year-old Leela Grace.

At the same time, Internet users were outraged by the outfit that Kim Kardashian chose to visit the center of Catholicism.

The fact is that the TV star was dressed in a dress that was too revealing for the church – a tight-fitting dress made of white lace with a deep neckline and cutouts at the waist was rated by social media users as inappropriate in the Vatican. Moreover, wearing it was a violation of the dress code, since in the Catholic city-state women are asked not to wear clothes with deep cutouts on the chest and open arms. And Kim Kardashian also had open shoulders.

close 100%





On Friday, July 2, the TV star rushed to assure her subscribers that she did not offend the Holy See with inappropriate attire – when visiting St. Peter’s Cathedral and the Sistine Chapel, she wore a leather cloak that covered naked places. In her post on Instagram, she wrote: “Don’t worry, I followed the dress code and completely covered myself in St. Peter’s and the Sistine Chapel,” she wrote.









Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos and said that the tour of the Vatican was “an incredible experience,” and she was quite impressed by the Vatican Museum, especially the ancient Roman sculpture and work of Michelangelo on display there. In addition, the star boasted that, together with her companions, she managed to get into private funds and see different types of Popes’ vestments stored there since 1500.

Social network users nevertheless asked Kim Kardashian a number of questions about the lace dress – its beige lining gave the impression that the outfit was transparent, and they asked if it was possible to walk around the Vatican in a translucent one.

Some also denounced a group photo posted on the star’s Instagram of the tour participants sitting on the altar of the Sistine Chapel. “It is terrible that the church has fallen so low,” – said in the comments.

Vogue magazine found deep meaning in Kim Kardashian’s lace dress. The fact is that it was created by the American designer of Mexican origin Victor Barragan, and his 2020 collection was dedicated to the Mexican Inquisition – it persecuted sorcerers and sorcerers, whose beliefs the Catholic Church called heretical.

“The collection symbolizes sexuality, strength and protection from widespread patriarchal domination,” said the Vogue designer.

Previously, Kim Kardashian never really chose sexy provocative outfits to visit the cult buildings.

In 2015, the TV star traveled to Armenia with her family, where she visited the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Gyumri – in this city, judging by the records, the distant ancestors of the Kardashians lived. When visiting the temple, the entrepreneur was dressed in a beige dress and a camel-colored coat. However, given that the visit took place in April, it is not surprising that she did not reveal body parts.

In the same April 2015, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West baptized their daughter North in one of the Armenian churches in Jerusalem. In the photos from the ceremony, you can see that the TV star put on a maxi skirt and a long-sleeved blouse for the ceremony and covered her head.

The TV star was also modestly dressed during her own baptism at the spiritual center of the Armenian Apostolic Church – the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in October 2019. She was wearing a light blanket and a turtleneck sweater. True, Internet users condemned the star for excessive glamorization of the sacrament of baptism, but she was dressed decently.