Kim Kardashian – Who accused the star of plagiarism

40-year-old socialite Kim Kardashian got into an unpleasant situation because of her beauty brand and now they are threatening to sue her.

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The American star launches cosmetics under the name SKKN, but recently she decided to expand her beauty empire and create another trademark SKKN by Kim. However, as it turned out, a similar brand is already on the market.

SKKN + brand owner Sidney Lunsford said she would sue Kim Kardashian if she doesn’t change her brand name. The woman noted that with the help of her own capital and hard work, she built a business, she was the first to create a company, which means that the American star knew that there was already a brand with a similar name on the market, so Sydney accused Kim of plagiarism.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyers see no good reason to file a lawsuit. They stated that they respect the work of the owner of SKKN +, but this is a trademark law and, for their part, they did not commit any violations.









Recall that the popular American star Ariana Grande got into a scandalous story because of her composition “7 rings”, which she released almost a year ago. The singer was sued by hip-hop artist Josh Stone, accusing her of plagiarism. The rapper claims that the 26-year-old artist stole the chorus from his song “You Need It I Got It”, repeating the words and rhythm of his work.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that the popular singer Katy Perry was sued by her namesake – an Australian designer. The singer was accused of plagiarism and trademark violation.

Read Comments on Google News

Subscribe to our Telegram channel to be the first to know about the most important events!





If you find an error, please select a piece of text and press Ctrl + Enter…