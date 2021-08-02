Kourtney Kardashian received a candle from the scandalous brand Gwyneth Paltrow

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been showcasing a slew of glowing joint photos since they started dating. But the last manifestation of the rocker’s love for his girlfriend may be the hottest for him!

On May 11, Travis Barker wrote a screaming message to his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on his Instagram story, which was very sexy. Drummer of a punk band Blink-182 posted a photo of an intimate candle on his social media that had a sticker on it that was really fiery.

The NSFW Candle is a customized version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s scandalous orgasm candle for $ 75 with a “It smells like Courtney’s orgasm” sticker. Fans couldn’t help but comment on the exciting post. While some have argued that couple in love “went in too far “in their relationship, others defended the 42-year-old founder”Poosh»And a drummer, 45 years old.

Scott Disick worries about the seriousness of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship

Of course, there have been many comments referring to Kourtney’s former 37-year-old partner, Scott Disick, and the flame he still carries towards the Kardashian reality star. One fan wrote, “Now Scott is dying,” and another joked that the founder of Talentless would get himself a candle.









“Scott will definitely buy,” the fan teased.

It’s no secret that Scott would jump at the chance to meet Courtney again. In fact, as an insider previously reported, Scott is concerned that Courtney’s new relationship with Travis could cause him to “lose his position in the family.”

The insider explained: “Of course, he will always be closely associated with the famous family because of the children, but if Courtney leaves and even possibly gets married, it will be such a blow not in the eye, but in the eyebrow, because it was not he who did it. “.

As much as Scott wants to put up with it, Courtney went further. She and Travis, who have been friends for years, decided to take their relationship to the next level late last year, and in February they confirmed their romance by sharing a cute photo of their intertwined hands.

Since then, Courtney and Travis have made it clear to subscribers that they are absolutely crazy about each other. Not only did they arrange dates, but they also enjoyed romantic vacations, double dates, and a lot of time with the kids.