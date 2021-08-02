Kylie Jenner donates $ 500,000 to children’s hospital after fundraising scandal

The star was inspired by her close friend to this act.







A week ago, the 23-year-old reality star sparked an outrage online over a situation with her former makeup artist in need of surgery after a car accident. On Instagram, Kylie Jenner spoke about the fundraising, donating five thousand dollars before it. Many netizens accused the millionaire of being greedy, but she soon clarified the situation.









It was recently revealed that Jenner donated $ 500,000 to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The money went to build a special recreation area for young cancer patients. The spacious lounge has game consoles, a TV with a selection of movies, a meditation area and a social space.

Kylie’s generous donation was inspired by the story of her longtime friend, 27-year-old musician Harry Hudson, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013.

“I am incredibly grateful to Kylie for the friendship and the impact she has made on my life and my journey to recovery,” Hudson said in an official statement. “She has always supported me, and together we wanted to find a way to help other young people struggling with this disease.”