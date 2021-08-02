Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have changed beyond recognition

The filming process of the NetFlix “Don’t Look Up” project is coming to a close. 46-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio and 30-year-old Jennifer Lawrence made sacrifices for the film.

Just want to note that NetFlix plans to show the release of this picture closer to the end of this year.

The genius Adam McKay was the director of the film Don’t Look Up. On his account there are such high-profile projects as “Selling Short”, “Power”. This film is shot in the genre of political satire. Jennifer and Leonardo play on the plot of the most ordinary two astronauts. One day they find out that a meteorite is approaching the Earth, which will collide with the planet in six months, and if nothing is done, an irreparable catastrophe will happen.

Unfortunately, everyone laughed at the astronauts, so they are forced to go on a real tour to prove the truth of their words. They also decide to meet with the most important representatives of the media in order to get attention from the society, not politicians. Their goal is to communicate the danger that is approaching.

For the sake of filming in this picture, the actors performing the main roles had to change their appearance beyond recognition.

So, in the new frames, it is noticeable that Leonardo DiCaprio looks quite plump. For the role of an astronaut, he also had to wear glasses and grow an impressive beard. By the way, the celebrity received the long-awaited Oscar for his role in the movie “The Survivor”. In this picture, Leonardo also starred with a long beard. After the end of filming, the man said that he would never again agree to walk with a beard, as it gives him a lot of discomfort. “Never say never” is a living example of DiCaprio.









Leonardo’s co-star in the film, Jennifer Lawrence, also went for the transformation. The actress appeared in an unexpected role for herself: bright red hair and even thick bangs. Since Jennifer plays not just an astronaut, but also a scientist, to make the actress more convincing, the entire plot will be filmed without makeup. However, fans are no stranger to seeing their idol without makeup, because all the films of the Hunger Games Lawrence also wore a minimum amount of makeup on her face.

The cast of “Don’t Look Up” is impressive, because in addition to Lawrence and DiCaprio, viewers will be able to see Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothy Chalamet and others on the screens. Filming of the project began in April last year and should have been completed, but due to the pandemic, work had to be suspended for several months.

Moreover, the entire film crew went on an unforeseen vacation for a week. On the set, there was an embarrassment with Jennifer Lawrence, the pyrotechnics exploded too close, due to which the actress received minor eye injuries. She was immediately hospitalized, the doctors said that nothing threatened her life and health, but left the celebrity under observation for a week.

Although the release is scheduled for the end of this year, the date of the premiere has not been announced. Therefore, we can only wait patiently.